Ravens Hold Firm on OL Through Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Ravens were one of the teams to watch entering the trade deadline, having spent two months putting their fans through one of the toughest rollercoaster rides that anyone's had to endure.
A roster that looked ready to get right back to contending, if not exceeding recent versions, flatlined to start the season, and it all started in the trenches. The pass-rush applied minimal pressure to opposing quarterbacks, while Baltimore's own band of protectors along the offensive line repeatedly allowed Lamar Jackson's pocket to fall under siege.
Injuries soon removed the 2x MVP from his starting responsibilities for a month, and the team was left to patch together whatever remained of their season through trades with their peers.
They built on their defensive line in acquiring Dre'Mont Jones along the edge, while a prior acquisition for a veteran safety in Alohi Gilman allowed star safety Kyle Hamilton to inch even closer to the action at scrimmage as a professional play-destroyer. The offensive line, however, looks identical to how it did going in, but that was never going to be an easy problem to solve.
The Root of the Concerns
The Ravens' faithful have been clamoring for upgrades over the likes of Daniel Faalele and Ben Cleveland ever since Jackson's had to start fleeing for more scramble plays than usual, but that was never going to be solved in a day using Baltimore's approach to trading. Sturdy offensive linemen are hard to come by, usually requiring marquee draft capital to trade for or sign out of college, and that's not how the Ravens play ball.
They value their own choice to draft the next generation of Ravens' stars, and certainly won't cough up a first-round pick for something they have a chance at locating themselves. It's how they've done business for years, evident in the later-day picks that they parted with throughout their recent transaction history.
Scans Around League Revealing Few Feasible Options
Older, more familiar names like Kevin Zeitler, a former Ravens guard now of the Tennessee Titans, floated around as potential options, but their trade for Jones from the same team seemed to indicate that one was a better fit for a trade than the other. Throughout all of the trades agreed upon leading until early November, only one offensive lineman was dealt, as Trevor Penning bid farewell to the New Orleans Saints in favor of the Los Angeles Chargers.
It helped matters that Jackson enjoyed a strong return to the game, tying his season-high with four touchdowns in an uber-efficient outing back at the Ravens' controls. And not only did he look good; the defense held their own with Gilman's help, and the line stood enough ground to move up in PFF's position group ranking.
The hope remains that he'll be good enough to keep the team's playoff hopes alive by his presence alone, and that seems to be the reality that the front office has accepted.
