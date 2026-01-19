Ravens Interview Jaguars DC for Head Coach

For the first time in 18 years, the Baltimore Ravens are looking for a new face to call the shots.

The franchise moved on from John Harbaugh, closing the book on a near–two-decade run that featured 193 total wins, tying Chuck Knox for 12th all-time,12 postseason appearances, with six playoff opportunities over the last eight seasons. Now, Harbaugh is already deep in talks to land on his feet as the next head coach of the New York Giants.

As for Baltimore? They’re casting a wide net. The Ravens have already completed interviews with 15 candidates, recently adding Joe Brady and Robert Saleh last weekend. And the carousel keeps spinning. Candidate No. 16 has officially entered the building.

Baltimore Ravens Add New Name to Coaching Interview List

The Ravens are keeping the coaching carousel spinning — and this latest name has real buzz. Per Adam Schefter on X, Baltimore is interviewing Anthony Campanile, currently the defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile is interviewing today for the Baltimore Ravens head coach job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2026

Campanile is hot on the head coach market. He just wrapped up an interview with the Miami Dolphins, too.

Looking at his resume, that surge in interest no longer seems so random. Campanile pulled off a full-on defensive glow-up in Jacksonville. In just one season, he helped flip the Jags from defensive liability to legit unit. They finished eighth in points allowed, for an average of 19.8 per game, sacked opposing QBs 32 times and ranked second in defensive interceptions, per Fox Sports. That’s a coordinator earning his flowers.

Individual players felt it, too. Corner Montaric Brown, DB Antonio Johnson and linebacker Devin Lloyd all popped with career years under Campanile’s watch. If Campanile bolts, Brown and Lloyd could be tempted to follow, meaning the Jags might lose both their play-caller and key defensive pillars. Before his Jacksonville run, Campanile cut his teeth with the Green Bay Packers as linebackers coach and run-defense coordinator.

Which brings us back to Baltimore’s biggest headache. According to Pro Football Focus, the Ravens’ defensive line ranked 31st out of 32 in Week 18, posting a 0.115 PFF WAR and a 60.4 overall grade.

Baltimore allowed 106.6 rushing yards per game during the 2025 season, basically screaming for a defensive reset.

There’s little doubt Campanile could help fix what’s broken on that side of the ball. But, with former offensive coordinator Todd Monken gone to join Harbaugh with the New York Giants, what’s the plan on offense? More specifically, what does this mean for Lamar Jackson and an offensive line that already has enough on its plate?

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!