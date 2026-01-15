Five Ideal Ravens OC Candidates After Todd Monken Departure

The Baltimore Ravens and Todd Monken are officially headed for a split, and all signs point to this being more than just timing. Monken checked the boxes with interviews for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns, but those meetings may have been little more than procedural once news broke that the New York Giants were finalizing a deal to bring in John Harbaugh.

Baltimore’s 2025 season went sideways fast. After digging themselves into a 1–5 hole, the Ravens clawed back to an 8–9 finish, but the offense never truly found its footing. Monken’s failure to elevate Lamar Jackson to another gear — and the baffling stretches where Derrick Henry was sidelined in high-leverage moments — ended up being the final nail. Henry still piled up over 1,500 total yards, which only made those late-game benchings in close losses even harder to explain.

The unit flat-out regressed. Despite owning the league’s second-best rushing attack, the Ravens finished a middle-of-the-pack 16th in total offense, averaging 332.2 yards per game — far from the juggernaut Baltimore envisioned.

Per Dianna Russini, Monken is expected to follow Harbaugh to New York, where he’ll get a fresh start working with Jaxon Dart, Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo and company.

As Monken packs his bags, Baltimore is already flipping the page. Let’s take a look at the top five candidates who could take over the Ravens’ offense and get it back in Super Bowl shape.

1. Frank Reich

Reich isn’t chasing head-coach chaos anymore. Around the league, he’s viewed as a plug-and-play offensive adult — exactly what franchises want when things feel a little wobbly. His background checks every box: West Coast principles, RPOs, heavy play-action and strong red-zone sequencing (ironically, one of Monken’s better traits). Most importantly, Reich builds offenses around quarterbacks instead of forcing QBs into a rigid system.

During his run as Indianapolis Colts head coach (2018–2022), Reich finished top-10 in red-zone TD efficiency twice and oversaw Carson Wentz’s 27-TD season in 2021. League-wide, he’s respected as a QB developer and elite game planner.

Why it works for Baltimore: instant locker-room credibility, offensive continuity without a full teardown and the ideal “bridge OC” if the next head coach leans defense-first.

2. Mike Kafka

Kafka has quietly rehabbed his stock after surviving multiple regime changes with the New York Giants. Inside league circles, he’s still viewed as one of the better QB teachers around. His system blends Spread and West Coast concepts with heavy motion, quick-game reads and adaptability for both mobile and pocket passers.

In 2022, Kafka helped engineer a six-win jump for the Giants and guided Daniel Jones to a career-best 15–2 TD-to-INT ratio. Add in his time as a Chiefs QB coach under Andy Reid, and the résumé holds weight.

Why it works for Baltimore: keeps Monken’s pass-game DNA intact, boosts young receivers and brings HC-adjacent experience without HC ego.

3. Kevin Patullo

Patullo isn’t flashy, but NFL buildings love him. He’s quietly interviewed for OC jobs and is widely viewed as “next up.” His calling card is a timing-based passing game, strong third-down and situational play-calling, and an analytics-friendly structure.

With the Philadelphia Eagles, Patullo has helped produce multiple top-eight finishes in offensive efficiency and played a key role in Jalen Hurts’ development as a passer. Internally, he’s known as a legit game-plan savant.

Why it works for Baltimore: young, adaptable, cost-effective, and more refinement than reinvention—especially appealing if the Ravens go defense-first at HC.

4. Tee Martin

Still technically a position coach, but Martin’s résumé punches above that title. His work with Lamar Jackson puts him squarely in the OC conversation, and multiple teams have already sniffed around. He knows the personnel, the locker room, and the system inside out.

Martin’s past success developing receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown also highlights his versatility beyond just quarterbacks.

Why it works for Baltimore: promotes stability fast, preserves system familiarity, and allows the passing game to evolve without starting from scratch.

5. Nathan Scheelhaase

Scheelhaase, currently the Rams’ pass-game coordinator, feels like someone who’s about to pop. Teams will always be intrigued by branches off the Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan trees — but it’s never a guaranteed hit.

The cautionary tale? His predecessor, Zach Robinson, landed in Atlanta and struggled to evolve beyond a narrow pistol-heavy menu. Scheelhaase offers upside, but he’s still a projection.

Why it works for Baltimore: modern concepts, QB-friendly structure, and schematic upside — if the Ravens are willing to bet on growth over certainty.

Baltimore doesn’t need a mad scientist. They need someone who can stabilize Lamar, maximize the run game, and keep the offense from tripping over itself in high-leverage moments. These names give the Ravens a wide range — from safe hands to calculated swings.

