Ravens New HC Gets Glowing Endorsements From Players

A new era of Baltimore Ravens football has finally arrived, with new head coach Jesse Minter taking over the role from the previous 18-year leader, John Harbaugh.

Minter agreed to a five-year deal to take over a franchise that fell short of expectations this season, posting an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The Ravens have a lot of work ahead of them with Minter taking over as the new head coach, including fixing the defense and finding the right offensive coordinator for his star quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore's fan base has been excited about the move as Minter was one of the top head coaching candidates in the coaching carousel. Some have wondered how the players on the Ravens and around the NFL react to Minter being the new leader of the franchise.

Reactions from players showing a ringing endorsement for Jesse Minter

There have been many current and former players who have spoken out in support of Minter on social media, whether on Instagram or X. The Ravens shared some of those endorsements on their social media page to show the buzz around them.

Ringing endorsements for Coach❗

Probably the biggest indication of the approval of the hire was from the star quarterback himself. Jackson's production company, Lamar Jackson Entertainment, responded to the news with the comment, "#TRUZZ."

Ravens edge rusher Kyle Van Noy was a fan of the move as well as he shared his comments on Minter joining the team.

"Jessie minter is def that! Excited to see what he does!"

A few of Minter's former players he coached also spoke out on his behalf with comments on social media.

"Big time," said Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley.

"He will have the same impact as Mike M in Seattle. Mark my words. Great hire!!!," former Ravens and Chargers safety Eric Weddle said.

"Earned so happy for you coach Love you big dog!" Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. said.

"Proud of you bro! go kill it well deserved my guy," Chargers safety and former Raven Tony Jefferson said.

"Crazy to see people elevate to the next level, Congrats Coach Jesse. Baltimore got a good one, Believe it," former Ravens cornerback Tavon Young said.

It's clear that many current and former players are big fans of Minter, as he had a significant impact on their lives and careers throughout his time as a coach. The Ravens fan base is hoping he can continue to make that kind of impact on the franchise in the upcoming years in pursuit of a Super Bowl title.

