Ravens Punter Named Most Improved Player
A widely underrated position in the NFL that doesn't nearly get as much love as they should is the punter, but there's no doubt the Baltimore Ravens having something special in theirs in 2025.
Ravens punter Jordan Stout has had a quiet, steady career since the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Stout has been mostly middle of the pack in punting stats, but something has changed in 2025.
All of a sudden, Stout is putting up career numbers in ways that put his last three years to shame. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec named him the Ravens' most improved player on the roster this year.
"A strong case could be made that Stout, the fourth-year punter who battled consistency issues early in his career, is the Ravens’ most improved player. He’s been really good, particularly of late. He put four of his six punts inside the Dolphins’ 20 and averaged 56 yards per boot. Against the Bears, he placed both of his punts inside the 20."
"Stout is assembling a Pro Bowl case at midseason, and he’s doing it in a contract year."
How Stout has been able to dominate in 2025
It has been an impressive season for Stout, who is ranking among the best in the NFL in multiple statistical categories in 2025. Zebriec shared some of the outstanding numbers from the punter.
"Stout was tied for fourth in the NFL with 12 punts placed inside of opponents’ 20-yard lines, despite having far fewer opportunities than just about every punter ahead of him or tied with him in that category. His gross punting average (51.4) ranked fifth in the league, and his net punting average (46.0) led the NFL."
These numbers are career-highs for Stout. Compared to other seasons, his previous career-high in net yards was 41.2 last year, almost a five-yard difference from what he has done this year. He's also on pace for allowing just 155 punt return yards, which would match his previous career-low from back in 2022.
Stout is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Ravens, which could mean that he is playing his way into being paid as one of the top punters in the NFL. With how much he has played into the field position game for the Ravens, the team would be crazy not to get him on a new deal before he hits the free agent market in 2026.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!