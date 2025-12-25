Ravens vs. Packers Bold Predictions: Tyler Huntley Balls Out

The Baltimore Ravens are in do-or-die mode as they look to to keep their postseason hopes alive another day.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers' magic number in the AFC North sitting at 1, the Ravens' chances of winning the division for a third-straight year are incredibly slim.

They aren't completely dead in the water, though, and if they want to realize those playoff dreams, they'll first need to defeat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

With that, here are three bold predictions for the Week 17 bout.

Tyler Huntley Plays, and Plays Well

With Lamar Jackson not practicing for a second-straight day and seemingly trending downwards due to a back injury he suffered against the New England Patriots, it might be Tyler Huntley time for Baltimore.

He was solid enough in relief of Jackson against the Pats, going 9-of-10 for 65 yards. Huntley also led the Ravens to a victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 8 that sparked the team's five-game win streak to move them from 1-5 to 6-5.

Green Bay has a good defense, but without Micah Parsons, Huntley should have more time to throw if he does in fact start, and he's more than capable of guiding Baltimore to a season-saving win.

Zay Flowers (4) celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patriots with teammates during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Zay Flowers Makes Up for Costly Turnover

Flowers' fumble just after the two-minute warning against the Patriots cost Baltimore the chance to drive down the field and win in a four-point game.

Before that, though, he was the Ravens' most dynamic weapon through the air on the night, and he ultimately finished as the team's leading receiver with 84 yards on seven catches.

An 1,000-yard receiver for the second-straight campaign, Flowers is still Baltimore's best option through the air, and a bounceback feels like it's in order vs. Green Bay.

Ravens Force Three Turnovers

Baltimore is a -4 in the turnover differential department this season while the Packers are a +2, but the former must win the battle in this contest in order to give itself the best chance of emerging victorious.

Josh Jacobs has lost two fumbles this season, including one in a loss to the Bears last week, and Jordan Love threw two interceptions just two weeks ago vs. the Denver Broncos.

It's still unknown if Love will play considering he's been in the concussion protocol, but whether it's him or Malik Willis at quarterback, the Ravens will force mistake after mistake and take the ball away from Green Bay en route to a victory.

