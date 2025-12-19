Ravens Backup QB Problem Has Perfect Solution

Entering the 2025 season, many Baltimore Ravens fans were worried about the backup quarterback spot with Cooper Rush backing up Lamar Jackson.

Signing Rush in the offseason ended up biting the Ravens big time, with Jackson's injury showing that Rush was just not a good fit for the team. After throwing zero touchdowns and four interceptions in three games, the Ravens turned to Tyler Huntley until Jackson returned, and Huntley won his one start against the Chicago Bears.

Since then, Jackson has been back and helping the Ravens make their playoff push, but it remains a glaring issue for Baltimore: the backup quarterback job. One recent move might actually be a blessing for the Ravens in the offseason.

Should the Ravens look into acquiring Tua Tagovailoa?

The Miami Dolphins recently decided to bench quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after failing to make the postseason. With Tagovailoa's future not secure in Miami, PFSN's Nicholas McGee would like him to land with the Ravens in the offseason, potentially.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"Quarterback is not likely to be Baltimore’s top offseason priority, with an expected emphasis on both the offensive and defensive fronts."

"However, the Ravens had to climb out of a 1-5 start this season in part because of an injury to Lamar Jackson, with Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley ill-equipped to win in his absence."

"While Tagovailoa’s stock may have dipped in recent seasons, he remains an upgrade over both quarterbacks."

"The Ravens would need to strengthen their offensive infrastructure to improve the chances of non-Jackson quarterbacks succeeding in their system. Still, Tagovailoa represents an intriguing buy-low option who could keep the Baltimore offense competitive should Jackson miss time again in the future."

While Tagovailoa may not have the best stats, he has a 44-32 record as a starter, and this season was the first in which he did not post a winning record in games he started. He's thrown for 18,166 yards and 120 touchdowns to 59 interceptions, adding 473 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 78 games. Tagovailoa has made one Pro Bowl in his career.

This season has not been great for Tagovailoa, as his decision-making has been questioned, leading the team to run the ball more. He's completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns to an NFL-high 15 interceptions.

There's no question Tagovailoa will make a great backup quarterback in the NFL for any team, but the real question will be whether he can fit the Ravens' scheme offensively. While he can move around in the pocket, Tagovailoa is not a scrambling quarterback like Jackson is.

What has helped Huntley perform well in this offense any time he is on the field is that he is so similar to Jackson as a player. While Jackson has the better arm talent, Huntley can pretty much do the same thing as Jackson.

Tagovailoa could end up starting elsewhere in 2026, but would the Ravens actually consider him for a backup job and risk what they did with Rush?

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!