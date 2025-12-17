Ravens' Lamar Jackson Silences Overrated Talk With Shutout Victory

Lamar Jackson flipped the switch and jump-started the Baltimore Ravens' reboot in an ice-cold Cincinnati. The Ravens rolled into Paycor Stadium and pitched a 24–0 shutout, looking less like a team on the ropes and more like one back in playoff mode.

After a rough two-game skid, this was a full-on get-right game. At 7–7, Baltimore finally played a clean, four-quarter brand of football, and Jackson looked like the MVP version again — dealing touchdowns, ripping off first downs with his legs, and controlling the tempo like a seasoned QB1.

The offense stumbled out of the gate with just nine yards on its first two drives, but once the second quarter hit, the Ravens found their rhythm. Big plays started popping, the chains kept moving, and Lamar went into dual-threat takeover mode. One drive flipped the field, flipped the momentum and from there on out, it was all Ravens.

Lamar Jackson Turns X Criticism Into Fuel

Lamar Jackson pulled up to Cincinnati with a spotless 4–0 record against the Bengals—and left it untouched after putting on a straight-up clinic. Banged up, limited in practice, and dealing with a laundry list of nagging injuries (knee, ankle, toe), Lamar still looked like the baddest dude on the field. No reps? No problem. He showed up and showed out.

The noise had been getting louder lately. His numbers are dipping alongside reduced practice time. He's missed at least one full practice in each of the last five weeks

With the Bengals' ruthless demolition, Jackson not only sparked a comeback but also silenced his haters, who had called him overrated. Days ago, he hopped onto X, and wrote, "u know this wat Haters wait for" in response to a fan posting his stats before his injuries. And viola, Jackson ranks first in TD passes and passer ratings.

It all started when Pittsburgh sports analyst Andrew Filliponi called Jackson overrated on X, writing, "Can we all agree that Lamar Jackson is at the very least a little overrated?"

🤫u know this wat Haters wait for — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 29, 2025

Now its, receipts delivered.

As Cincinnati unraveled, not only did Jackson fuel a Ravens bounce-back, he also shut the whole debate down. He diced the Bengals with his arm, burned them with his legs, and played point guard for an offense that finally looked dangerous again. Talk is cheap, but Lamar cashed every check.

The ground game had his back too. Derrick Henry ran angry, bulldozing his way to 110 yards and keeping the chains — and the clock — moving. The O-line set the tone with bully-ball up front, letting Baltimore control tempo and play from ahead, which kept the defense in attack mode all afternoon. As well as the defensive line showed up.

That’s why Lamar’s response hit different. He’s not here to argue timelines or clap back online. He’s past the explanations. Someone tried to restart the overrated conversation — Lamar ended it in one snap count. One match. Debate over.

