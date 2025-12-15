Tavius Robinson Makes a Big Statement in Ravens' Win

The Baltimore Ravens got a jolt from a familiar yet unexpected source as Tavius Robinson returned to the lineup and immediately showed why he belongs.

Despite not playing since Week 6, Robinson is already second on the team in sacks with three, a number that might seem modest, but the impact he made in today’s game was far from small.

From creating pressure that led to a key turnover to moving around the offensive line like he never missed a step, Robinson reminded everyone that he is a force to be reckoned with.

This performance was the kind of spark the Ravens’ pass rush needed heading into the final stretch of the season.

Immediate Pressure That Changed the Game

Robinson’s presence was felt from the first snap. His pressure set the tone all game and ultimately led to a turnover that allowed Alohi Gilman to take it all the way for a pick-six at the end of the game, a play that swung momentum in Baltimore’s favor.

It was a perfect example of how Robinson can impact the game even without racking up huge numbers. The interior pressure he generates opens opportunities for the secondary to make plays, and today’s Gilman touchdown showed exactly that. The Ravens’ defense has been looking for consistent edge pressure, and Robinson delivered like he never left the field.

Tavius Robinson with the pressure



Kyle Van Noy with the interception and pitch



Alohi Gilman with the touchdownpic.twitter.com/n0drUhbFoP — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 14, 2025

Foot Never Seemed Broken

What made Robinson’s return even more impressive was how seamlessly he came back from injury. His foot, which kept him out for months, looked as strong as ever. He moved fluidly, beat blockers, and set the tone for some of the best pressure the Ravens have shown in a while. While Mike Green leads the team with 3.5 sacks, Robinson being second with three after so long away is remarkable.

His immediate impact proves the Ravens have depth and versatility in their pass rush, and they will need every bit of it for the upcoming matchup against New England. If Robinson can continue to play at this level, Baltimore’s defense could become a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks as the postseason approaches.

Tavius Robinson’s return has already made waves, showing that the Ravens’ pass rush is deeper than many expected. With his pressure creating turnovers and energizing the team, Baltimore can count on him to be a difference-maker down the stretch. His performance today proves that he isn’t just back—he’s back at full strength, and the Ravens are better for it.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!