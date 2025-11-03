Ravens Share Positive News on Broderick Washington Injury
Coming off their mini bye week, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and the team were back at work prepping for their Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Harbaugh spoke with the media, sharing an injury update on defensive lineman Broderick Washington. He has been out with an Achilles injury, but had surgery on it, and it appeared to have gone well, according to Harbaugh.
"He had his surgery on an Achilles issue he had surgery. It wasn't torn. There was a surgery there. I'd have to get the medical details to see what I can say further. That's all I really know. It was successful."
No timeline was revealed for when Washington could return to the field or if he would even return this season.

Washington only played in the first three games of the regular season for the Ravens. He recorded four tackles and one pass deflection as he only started one of those three games before suffering his injury.
Not having Washington in the lineup, or at least available, has left a gap on defense with the defensive line. He was one of many players on defense who missed one or more games due to injuries, including Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and Tavius Robinson.
This was around the same time that Nnamdi Madubuike suffered his season-ending injury, when Washington was down. Washington was unfortunately just one of the many players who sustained an injury on the field.
The good news for Washington is that the surgery went well. With an Achilles injury, however, it's unclear how long he will be out. As serious as an Achilles injury is, it's not usually one that a player can recover quickly from.
Baltimore is currently on a roll with a two-game winning streak and right on the heels of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. The Ravens went from having a very low chance of winning the division and being banged up to now nearly healthy and having a legitimate shot at making the postseason.
Whether Washington will be able to come back at some point this season will be the biggest question for the Ravens as they try to make a playoff run. They might have to do it without Washington with his Achilles injury, but if there is one thing the Ravens have been good at this season, that's being resilient.
