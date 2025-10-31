Ravens Further Challenge AFC North Crown With Dolphins Win
For the second week in a row, the Baltimore Ravens picked up a much-needed win as they took down the Miami Dolphins 28-6 to kick off Week 9 action.
The return of quarterback Lamar Jackson made a huge difference for the Ravens, as he was stellar, completing 78% of his passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns. His running back, Derrick Henry, was sure happy to have him back as well after rushing for 119 yards on 19 carries in the win.
Baltimore's defense finally came to life in ways the Ravens fan base hadn't seen all year, with three turnovers and two sacks. They shut out the Dolphins in the second half with two drives ending in punts and both Miami fourth quarter drives ending in turnovers.
What does Ravens win mean for the AFC North picture?
At the start of the week, the Ravens were 1-5 and at the bottom of the AFC North. After two wins within four days, Baltimore has catapulted into a tie for second in the division.
- Pittsburgh Steelers 4-3
- Cincinnati Bengals 3-5
- Baltimore Ravens 3-5
- Cleveland Browns 2-6
The Steelers still hold a 1.5-game lead in the division, but face a tough challenge in the form of a one-loss Indianapolis Colts team. This is a game that they could lose against one of the NFL's best teams, led by MVP candidate quarterback Daniel Jones.
Cincinnati will face the team that the Ravens just beat less than a week ago, the Chicago Bears. With Joe Flacco having injury concerns, the Bengals could be vulnerable, and the Bears, at 4-3, could steal a game from them as they try to stay in the running for the NFC North division title.
While Cleveland isn't quite in the conversation for the division title, they have a relatively more straightforward opponent than the rest of the AFC North, as they face the one-win New York Jets. Ravens fans should keep in mind the Jets are coming off a one-point win over the Bengals in Week 8.
With the schedules looking tough for all three of the division teams, there is a strong chance that by the end of the weekend, the Ravens could be just one game behind the Steelers for first place in the AFC North. After last week's results, with everyone except the Ravens losing in the division, another week of that is precisely what Baltimore needs to flip the script on the 2025 season completely.
