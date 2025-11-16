Four Ravens X-Factors For Browns Rematch
In the Baltimore Ravens' crucial Week 11 divisional matchup with the Cleveland Browns, the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game, making the most of their opportunities. Here is a quartet of players who could wind up tilting the scales in the Ravens' favor.
WR/RS LaJohntay Wester
The LaJohntay Wester could be the Ravens' secret weapon in this game against a Browns special teams unit that allowed a kickoff and punt return for a touchdown in their Week 10 loss to the New York Jets.
The sixth-round rookie return specialist is an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands in space. He's been the starting punt returner all year with an average of 16.3 yards on nine returns and a long of 35. Last week, he got his first chance to return kicks and racked up 79 yards on three opportunities with a long of 30. There's a chance Wester could make his first house call since the Ravens' preseason opener when he took his second punt return 87 yards for a touchdown.
EDGE Dre'Mont Jones
Dre'Mont Janes is coming off a strong Ravens debut after being acquired via trade from the Tennessee Titans just before the deadline. The seventh-year veteran will be highly motivated to do more of the same and then some in his hometown against the Browns.
He started last week's game and generated consistent pressure rushing inside and out, finishing with a pair of quarterback hits and tied for the second-most pressures on the team with four. He'll be poised to succeed once again, going up against a banged-up and underwhelming Browns offensive line whose 26 sacks given up are tied for the sixth-most in the league.
WR Devontez Walker
With veteran starter Rashod Bateman out for this game due to an ankle injury, the second-year pro will not only be active for the first time since Week 5 but could be in store for a key role on offense.
He'll be able to use his blazing 4.34 speed to threaten the Browns' defense vertically. This is the same way he did back in Week 2, when he hauled in the second of his two touchdown catches in that game from 24 yards out. On his four career receptions, he has hauled in three for scores and averages 20.3 yards per catch.
CB Chidobe Awuzie
The ninth-year veteran has been arguably the best bargain signing for the Ravens from this past offseason, as he has the fourth-best coverage grade among all corners in the league according to Pro Football Focus, and is a key piece in the defense.
With four-time Pro Bowl veteran Marlon Humphrey out for this game after undergoing finger surgery earlier this week, Awuzie is in line to make his fifth start this season opposite second-year rising star Nate Wiggins, giving the Ravens a duo that is still capable of being lockdown on the perimeter.
