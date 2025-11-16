Five Storylines for Ravens' Rematch vs. Browns
The surging Baltimore Ravens are coming off their third straight win and will face off with the spiraling Cleveland Browns in Week 11.
There are several intriguing storylines surrounding another massively important matchup for the Ravens, who are just one game back of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North standings. Here are the top five.
Will Ravens Finally Sweep the Browns?
As favorable as this matchup looks on paper and given the different directions the two teams are heading in the second half of the season, historical precedent suggests that this game will be far from a walk in the park. Divisional games are almost always dogfights, especially in the AFC North, and even though the Browns have been downtrodden for the past two years under head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Ravens haven't swept one of his teams yet in their previous five attempts.
The last time the Ravens pulled off a regular-season sweep of the Browns was the 2020 COVID-19 season, when fans weren't allowed in the stands. Their Week 8 loss in 2024 at the hands of the Jameis Winston-led Cleveland squad was one of just the three wins by the Browns all year and arguably the biggest upset of the season.
Unlike the bulk of the Lamar Jackson era, the Ravens are in a position where they dug themselves too deep a hole to start the season that they still aren't all the way out of at 4-5. This means they have no margin of error at this juncture and can't afford to have their annual ugly loss to the middling Browns. They've been so laser-focused on not overlooking their opponents after stating 1-5 that the odds of them treating their game in Cleveland as anything other than a strictly business trip are low.
Can Baltimore Run the Ball Better this Time Around?
There was a lot of talk leading up to the first matchup of the season between these two teams back in Week 2 when it came to the Browns' defense not fearing All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.
Veteran safety Grant Delpit and his bunch backed up their bold words by bottling up the future Hall of Famer, holding him to a still-season-low 23 rushing yards and 2.1 yards per carry. Henry's longest rush in that game was an 8-yarder as he was either stonewalled at the line of scrimmage or swarmed in the backfield on the bulk of his 11 carries, second-fewest of the season.
Thankfully, the Ravens were able to take to the air to carve up and torch the Browns' defense in the second half to pull away and notch their first win of the season in lopsided fashion. Since then, their offensive line has been blocking better in the run game.
All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard made his 2025 debut after dealing with an injury to start the season and is fully reacclimated into the offense now. While it'll still be likely to be tough sledding against the seventh-best run defense in the league, they should be able to have more success than last time, especially with third-year speedster Keaton Mitchell slated to have a larger role even before Justice Hill was ruled out with a toe injury.
Will Mark Andrews Make History More than Once?
The three-time Pro Bowl veteran is just four receiving yards away from surpassing Derrick Mason as the Ravens’ all-time leader in receiving yards. He’s likely to reach that milestone on his first reception of the game, unless it is a touchdown catch of three or fewer yards.
Andrews already holds the team record for most career touchdown receptions. To also become the franchise’s all-time leader in catches, he needs seven more receptions. His season high for a single game is seven, which he achieved in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Against the Browns, Andrews has averaged four catches and 50.5 receiving yards per game, with 11 total touchdowns in these head-to-head matchups, nearly averaging one per game.
Can Defense Continue to Trend Toward Dominance?
Through the first five weeks of the regular season, the Ravens fielded one of the worst defensive units in the league. They ranked at or near the bottom in scoring, passing, and rushing yards allowed, and forced just two turnovers. Since Week 6, they've completely flipped the script.
They have emerged as one of the most stout and stingy defenses, not allowing an opponent to reach 20 points in four straight games. They have generated eight takeaways and yielded less than 100 rushing yards in three of the last four games. Now, they are going up against an anemic Browns offense led by rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Defensive coordinator Zach Orr's unit is poised to excel again, as long as they stuff the run and take advantage of an offensive line that is tied for the sixth-most sacks allowed, with 26.
Slowing Down Myles Garrett Remains Top Priority
The Ravens' public enemy No. 1 every time they face off with the Browns is the six-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garret, who is a leading candidate to receive the honor again this year with 11 sacks in nine games.
He primarily lines up on the left side of the offensive line, so limiting his impact will mostly be franchise blindside protector Ronnie Stanley, who had a hard time with the assignment in their last meeting, giving up a sack and a couple of tackles for loss in the run game. Garrett is sometimes moved around the defensive alignment to target favorable matchups in certain situations, making him everyone's responsibility.
