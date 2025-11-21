Ravens Must Extend Pro Bowler ASAP
With the offseason closer than some might think, the Baltimore Ravens might have some big decisions to make, but a no-brainer is staring them in the face.
Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum is in the final year of his rookie contract with the team and will be a free agent this offseason, unless Baltimore strikes a deal with him before free agency. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks the Ravens should extend Linderbaum's contract as soon as possible.
"The 2026 free-agent market won't be deep with offensive linemen. A jump in the overall lineman market could raise the floor of his next team, and the franchise tag isn't much of an option."
"The tag value is based on all offensive-line positions, meaning using it would require paying Linderbaum significantly more than any other center—which is precisely why Baltimore didn't exercise the fifth-year option on his contract."
Ravens can't let Linderbaum hit the free agent market
There will be many NFL teams making a play to get Linderbaum if he is somehow available in free agency. It's not often that a 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowler is available to sign right off the bat.
Linderbaum is having another stellar season at center as he looks to add another Pro Bowl to his resume as the one consistent starter on the line this season for the Ravens. He ranks fourth out of 37 centers by Pro Football Focus in terms of overall grades at the position with a 79.4.
Baltimore wants to sign Linderbaum, along with Isaiah Likely and Kyle Hamilton, to new deals before the season ends. With just seven games left in the campaign, though, time is running out for the Ravens to get that done.
Kansas City Chiefs starting center Creed Humphrey currently has the highest average contract value per year at the position at $18 million, with a total value of $72 million. Linderbaum could be looking at similar money with his play, but because of his age, it could end up being less than that until he proves himself further.
Everyone knows the Ravens are interested in getting their center back on a long-term deal after 2026, but the team has been more focused on turning things around on the field, with four consecutive wins to show for it. That doesn't mean they shouldn't make sure they lock up one of the men who will protect their franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson, from any further injuries.
