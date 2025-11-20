Ravens’ Nate Wiggins Sits Second in Huge NFL Stat
The Baltimore Ravens needed someone in the secondary to steady things in the middle of a turbulent defensive season. Nate Wiggins has become that player.
Now in his second year, Wiggins is tied for second in the NFL in cornerback interceptions alongside Derek Stingley, Jamel Dean, Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, and Mike Sainristil.
Wiggins' Success vs. Browns
The latest example came in Week 11 when Wiggins capitalized on a mistake from rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. It was Sanders’ first NFL game and the inexperience showed as he struggled to diagnose coverages and stay in rhythm with his receivers.
A late third quarter misread between Sanders and Jerry Jeudy left a pass hanging in the middle of the field and Wiggins broke on it without hesitation. The interception flipped the momentum and set up the Ravens in the red zone.
It was a moment that highlighted Wiggins’ discipline and his growing command of Baltimore’s defensive scheme. He read the quarterback, trusted his instincts and delivered a game changing play at the perfect time.
That performance built on what Wiggins had already done earlier in the year against Cleveland.
He recorded one interception and four tackles in the latest matchup with the Browns.
It was his second interception of the season against them, a rare feat for a young corner facing a divisional opponent that often mixes personnel and route concepts.
Wiggins' Importance to Ravens
Wiggins has been one of the few stable pieces in a secondary that has been shuffled constantly because of injuries and inconsistency. He and Kyle Hamilton have formed the most reliable duo in the back end. Marlon Humphrey is gradually ramping back up, and his return adds another layer of stability to the group.
Their chemistry has allowed the Ravens to survive stretches where the pass rush disappears or coverage communication breaks down. Baltimore has battled through defensive lapses all season.
There were moments early in the year where they could not finish drives and could not get off the field. The group has tightened up recently and Wiggins has been central to that resurgence. He plays with a maturity that stands out on film. Wiggins closes windows quickly, does not panic at the catch point and rarely loses track of his assignment.
The Ravens trust him to handle matchups that would normally go to a more seasoned corner. His rise comes at a crucial moment for Baltimore. The AFC race is tight and the Ravens cannot afford wasted possessions or breakdowns in coverage. Wiggins gives them a defender who can steal the ball, flip momentum and change the texture of a game instantly.
As the season continues, his impact becomes even more valuable. Wiggins is not just surviving in Year 2. He is becoming one of the most dangerous ball hawks in the league and a cornerstone the Ravens can build their defense around.
If he continues at this pace, he will not only remain among the NFL leaders in interceptions but will solidify himself as one of the premier corners in the AFC.
