Ravens' New LB Has Zach Orr's Attention
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Dre'Mont Jones is preparing to make his team debut against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.
Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr hopes Jones can bring some juice to a pass rush unit in need of an energy boost.
"[Dre'Mont Jones] is a physical player," Orr said. "He plays hard. I love his versatility. He came in as an interior guy."
"I think that his ability to really kick out on the edge and continue to hold his power and show his athleticism is a testament to his hard work. But I love his versatility – in the run game and the pass game. [He is] a guy who can play across the line of scrimmage for us. So, I'm excited to see him on Sunday. He's had a great couple of days of practice since he's been here."
Jones Has Fan in Orr
Jones comes to the Ravens after being traded by the Tennessee Titans earlier in the week, but he played last season with the Seattle Seahawks under former Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.
Jones' familiarity in the scheme could help Orr's defense against the Vikings.
"I had seen his film, and I felt like if something was alarming, he would've hit me up. So, no, the film was good enough for me and meeting Dre'Mont [Jones] was good enough for me," Orr said.
The Titans used him a bit differently than the Seahawks did, but Orr anticipates some change as he comes to the Ravens.
"I don't know exactly what their plan was in Tennessee, but I think they had to do what they had to do to generate pressure," Orr said.
"[Dre'Mont Jones] did line up on the edge primarily, but he lined up a little bit as an interior guy. I think for us, the good thing about versatility is we could hunt matchups; the best matchup that suits him, [and] that's going to help us out as a defense where he could line up on the edge and interior. But I anticipate he'll line up more in the interior for us than he did in Tennessee."
The Ravens needed to address their pass rush after only generating 11 sacks in the first eight games of the season. Jones has at least one sack in each of his last four games and has more than anyone on the Ravens defense, so the team hopes that can continue against the Vikings.
