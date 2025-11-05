Ravens Share Unprecedented Week 10 Injury Report
It wasn't until Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season that Baltimore Ravens fans realized their six highest-paid players were all inactive for the game against the Houston Texans. The times have certainly changed five weeks later.
The first injury report was released by the Baltimore Ravens. There was just one issue with it: there weren't any names on it. Baltimore, for the first time this season, has nobody injured going into their Week 10 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.
It's a stark change of pace after being able to get star players like Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith and Patrick Ricard, among others, within the last few weeks. The Ravens were able to report that every single player was at practice to start the week.
The tide is changing in Baltimore, and the postseason push has officially begun.
All the big players are back, and everyone is rolling. The Ravens are on a two-game winning streak after impressive wins over the Chicago Bears (without Jackson) and the Miami Dolphins (with Jackson back).
This is a defense that has been rolling through the winning streak, allowing only 22 points in total during that stretch. The offense has also been great, averaging 29 points per game in the process.
Injuries have plagued this team all season, resulting in the loss of numerous key players for one or more games. From Jackson to Smith to even secondary stars in Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey, and top offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley have all been hit with the injury bug.
Just because the injury report is clear, it doesn't mean the Ravens are without some good players who are injured. There are currently seven players on IR, and safety Ar'Darius Washington is on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform.
The Ravens are still having to play without key starters in outside linebacker and top pass rusher Tavius Robinson, as well as defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike. Baltimore is hoping to get some players back as they recently got an update on Broderick Washington Jr. having successful Achilles surgery, but no timetable has been set for him.
Baltimore has been on a hot streak over the last two weeks, and they are healthy at the perfect time. The Ravens need to navigate the next nine games and stay healthy on their current winning streak. Everyone in the NFL knows they have the talent, and this injury report is another reminder to the league that the Ravens are back and not taking anything lightly.
