Three Ravens Defensive Rookies Peaking at Perfect Time
The Baltimore Ravens used three of their first four picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to select a trio of defenders who were all thrust into playing more extensively than anticipated early on for different reasons.
First-round safety Malaki Starks was projected to be a Day 1 starter from the jump, but the torn Achilles suffered by 2024 breakout Ar'Darius Washington in the spring put even more on his plate sooner.
Second-round outside linebacker Mike Green was a preseason darling who was already starting to out-snap Odafe Oweh before he got traded. He has been playing an even higher percentage of the team's total defensive snaps on the edge since third-year pro Tavius Robinson went down with a broken foot in Week 6.
Fourth-round inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan opened the season in a two-man rotation at the WILL spot with incumbent Trenton Simpson, but quickly replaced him as the full-time starter next to three-time All Pro Roquan Smith and has been entrenched ever since.
After some struggles and growing pains to start the season, each of them has begun to find their stride, settle in, and is trending in the right direction in their development at the perfect time. When asked if he believes or fears that they might hit the proverbial rookie wall and plateau in their growth just when the defense as a whole is finally starting to turn a corner into a formidable unit, head coach John Harbaugh rebuffed the notion.
"I think those guys are in great shape, very focused, determined guys," Harbaugh said. "I see them continuing to ascend. All those guys are getting better every day. I'm very confident that those guys are going to keep improving and just become better players for us as the season goes on."
Starks is coming off his best game as a pro against the Miami Dolphins in which he recorded his first career interception, Green has recorded 1.5 sacks in the last two games after having none in the first six, and Buchanan secured the tackles that led to both of the Ravens' forced fumbles in their Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins.
This is the time of year when the college football season is entering its final stretch, with a reprieve from action before Bowl game season on the horizon. However, for the NFL rookies still left standing, they still have another two-plus months left in the season and perhaps even longer if their respective teams advance to the playoffs, so this marks the longest season of their lives, which can lead to burnout.
Starks leads all Ravens defenders in total snaps played on that side of the ball with 538, as he is the only starter who has not missed any time or had to leave a game as a result of injury. Green has played over 60% of the team's total in each of the last seven games dating back to Week 2. Buchanan has been on the field for 76% of the Ravens' total snaps on defense and played 100% in back-to-back games that Smith missed. Asked if he'd consider pulling back the reins a bit on the talented bunch, Harbaugh once again expressed his confidence in their ability to maintain their current workloads.
"We're going to play them the reps that they've earned, that can help us win," Harbaugh said. "Malaki is playing a lot. Mike Green has kind of taken a full-time role now, and he's handled it really well. We'll have to watch it, see how they do, but I haven't seen any signs yet of those guys having any issues with it."
Mid-rounder has come a long way in key area
While Starks and Green were both viewed as first-round talents and steals relative to where they landed as consensus top-tier prospects at their respective positions, the same couldn't be said for Buchanan, who was projected to be a mid-to-late round pick. He only had one year of Power 5 conference experience in college with the University of California, Berkeley in 2024 after beginning his career starring at UC Davis.
After seizing the starting role next to Smith, he has continued to progress each week and even spent a two-week stint taking over his spot with the eighth-year veteran missed a couple of games with a hamstring injury. His upward trajectory continued since the two of them were reunited starting lineup to the point where he leads the team with 63 total tackles, tied with Smith for the lead in tackles for loss with 4 and was named AFC Defensive Rookie of the Month.
"When 'Ro' was hurt, he was playing every snap and he was playing special teams," Harbaugh said. "He's actually had a little break in the last couple games since 'Ro' got back. He had the green dot, which is a lot of pressure. He's probably happy to have that off. He's another guy that learns, doesn't make mistakes twice. He continues to get better for that reason."
One of the aspects of the game that the vast majority of young linebackers struggle with when making the transition from the college game to the pros is in pass coverage. They often have a hard time gaining a natural feel for developing routes behind them in zone, as well as getting picked on in man against more athletic skill players on offense. Buchanan has come far in this area in particular, which often takes players at the position multiple seasons to gain a firm grasp on where they're no longer a liability in obvious passing situations and came trusted as an every-down player.
"He's gotten way better at it," Harbaugh said. "It's always a challenge for those linebackers out there, because people try to match him up with a good back, receiving back, or a No. 2 receiver into the boundary – if you keep your nickel to the field. He'll get matched up in some of those jobs, those coverage jobs – zone and man – that are challenging, matchup-type jobs. So, I think that's probably the biggest issue for the WILL linebackers now in the nickel world of defensive football."
