Ravens On SI Staff Predicts Thanksgiving Matchup

The Baltimore Ravens are finishing off the Thanksgiving menu with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

The team is seeking their sixth straight win and the Baltimore Ravens On SI staff is predicting what will happen for the game.

Ca'ren Franklin

While the Bengals should be able to avoid falling further in the standings, on a short week and stepping into a charged Thanksgiving setting, it’s still difficult to project them settling immediately into peak form with Joe Burrow returning for his first game back at the nucleus of the offense.

This is unquestionably a different team when he’s directing the unit, but timing, chemistry, and in-game rhythm often take a moment to reestablish, even for a quarterback of his caliber. I still expect a dog fight, because these divisional clashes reliably turn physical, emotional, and tightly contested, yet Baltimore comes into this matchup with continuity, renewed firepower, and an offense that now has Rashod Bateman fully reintegrated.

With Lamar operating with confidence and the Ravens eager to keep first place in the AFC North, they appear slightly more cohesive, more balanced, and better positioned to control the game when key possessions arise.

Prediction: Ravens 35, Bengals 27

Jeremy Brener

The Ravens are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, but this is one of the more challenging games on the schedule. It's never easy to win a divisional game, even against a 3-8 Bengals team.

The Ravens cannot fall asleep at the wheel in this game, but if they play with the same level of urgency they have had over the last month or so, they should walk away from this one victorious.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Bengals 24

Josh Reed

The Ravens are undefeated playing on Thanksgiving under head coach John Harbaugh, and that won’t change this year. They will improve to 3-0 during his tenure on this national holiday by notching their sixth straight win to extend their lead in the AFC North race.

Joe Burrow will regret circling this game on his calendar as his return to the lineup for the Bengals will be spoiled by another dominant performance by the revamped and resurgent Ravens defense.

With Cincinnati's top pass rusher out for this game, even a hobbled Lamar Jackson won’t have a problem carving up one of the worst defenses in the league like a turkey through the air with the whole nation watching after getting stuffed like one during earlier in the evening dinner.

Prediction: Ravens 31, Bengals 16

Nishant Gupta

The Ravens' defense has allowed only 14 points on average in last six games, restricting their opponents to under 20 points on all those occasions. Add to that Joe Burrow's return after over two months. The Bengals offensive shakeup gives a moral boost to an already elite defense.

Lamar Jackson and his offensive unit has left a lot to be desired throughout the season. They will likely exploit the struggling Bengals defense which has allowed 30+ points in four of the last five games.Baltimore are flying high with a five-game winning streak and they are going to extend it to six come Thursday. The Ravens please the home fans with a crushing win.

Prediction: Ravens 38, Bengals 15

