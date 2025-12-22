Ravens Provide Pivotal Update on Lamar Jackson Injury

Despite the obvious heartbreaking loss suffered by the Baltimore Ravens to the New England Patriots in Week 16, the toughest part of the game was watching quarterback Lamar Jackson go down with yet another injury.

In the first half of the contest, Jackson was going to the ground when he got kneed in the back by a Patriots defender. Jackson did not return to the game as Tyler Huntley replaced him to close out the contest.

One day after the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on Jackson as he said that the star quarterback got an MRI and there is no damage beyond a "significant contusion." Jackson is in the building getting treatment to recover, but is considered day-to-day for now.

Harbaugh said that Lamar Jackson is day-to-day. Had the MRI and no damage beyond a "significant contusion."

Currently in building getting treatment. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 22, 2025

What to make of Lamar Jackson' injury update?

It's too early to tell whether this will be a good or bad thing, but more information is needed. There have been a few times this season when Harbaugh has called something day-to-day, and it ended up being more serious, so the first few days of practice will be spent seeing where Jackson stands.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | James Lang-Imagn Images

Jackson finished the Patriots game, completing seven of 10 passes for 101 yards, and rushed for another seven yards. He has completed 63.7% of his passes for the season for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns to six interceptions.

The reality is that Jackson has suffered pretty much every kind of injury this season, with the hamstring injury being the one that cost him multiple games. Throughout the season, he has missed at least one practice a week to try to heal up from being banged up in games.

With it being crunch time for a Ravens team that is 7-8, they might be forced to throw in Jackson even when he is not 100% to give them a chance to beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. It doesn't help that they are on a short week and trying to prepare for the contest.

Should Jackson be out and the Ravens have to turn to Huntley, it also wouldn't be the end of the world, since he has a win under his belt this season in one start against the Chicago Bears, 30-16, and shares the same athletic traits as Jackson.

Green Bay is going through its own injury problems at quarterback, with Jordan Love currently in concussion protocol from getting knocked out in the Week 16 Bears game. Love's status is unknown for the Ravens game.

This week is going to be a long one for Ravens fans, as Jackson's status could come down to a last-second decision, as their playoff hopes are slim, and they need a win and the Cleveland Browns to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!