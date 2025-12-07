Ravens Reveal Week 14 Inactives Ahead of Steelers Showdown

Week 14 for the Baltimore Ravens is not going to have five players active for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There are some key reserve players that won't be active for the game, including Cooper Rush as the third quarterback, guard Ben Cleveland, offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom, wide receiver Devontez Walker, and defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles.

Who's Will Miss Ravens vs. Steelers?

Walker was initially cleared to play after dealing with a groin injury, but he will not be available for the contest. He's played in eight games this season, catching four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Rush will once again serve as the third quarterback after losing his backup job to Tyler Huntley in October. In four games, he completed 65.4% of his passes for 303 yards and four interceptions, going 0-2 as the starter.

For the offensive linemen, Cleveland has played in 10 games this season, mostly on special teams. Noteboom has played in 10 games as well and made one start on the season.

Peebles was expected to be inactive after the Ravens promoted Josh Tupou to the active roster. Baltimore was looking at the bigger Tupou to be on the defensive line to handle the Steelers' offensive line by stopping the run.

Of the players inactive, Walker could be the most significant loss after the passing game has struggled this season. While he hasn't had many targets this season, Walker has been able to produce some big plays that have resulted in two touchdowns this season. He's averaging 22.5 yards per game, showcasing that significant play potential the Ravens have been missing over the last four games on offense.

This is the biggest game of the season for the Ravens, as they sit at 6-6 and are tied with the Steelers for first place in the AFC North. Whoever wins this game will control their own destiny in the division race and in the postseason.

All eyes will be on Lamar Jackson and how he responds to the struggles he has had over the last four games. Jackson has only scored one touchdown and has gone on a small streak of games where he hasn't scored a touchdown.

While the defense for Baltimore have looked great over the last month, the question will be whether the offense can properly support the Ravens and lead to a much-needed win.

