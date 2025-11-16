Ravens Standout Rookie Pass Rusher Officially Active vs. Browns
The Baltimore Ravens announced the seven players who will be inactive for their Week 11 AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
While there were no surprises, the most notable news to glean from it is the fact that rookie outside linebacker Mike Green was not among them after being listed as questionable coming into the game with an ankle injury he sustained during the week of practice.
Following a slower-than-expected start to the season in terms of making impactful plays, the second-round pick has emerged as the Ravens' most consistent and disruptive edge defender since they returned from their Week 7 bye. During the team's three-game winning streak, he has recorded 1.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hits, and over half a dozen pressures.
As far as who was on the list of inactives for this game, wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), running back Justice Hill (toe) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey were already ruled out on or prior to the final injury report. The other four players listed include veteran Cooper Rush and Joseph Noteboom, as well as rookies Emery Jones and Aeneas Peebles.
Although he's on the list of inactives, Rush will still be in uniform as he will be serving as the emergency third quarterback in the event that both starter Lamar Jackson or primary backup Tyler Huntley leave the game and can't return. He started two games for the Ravens in Weeks 5 and 6, completing 25-of-29 passes for 251 passing yards with no touchdowns to three interceptions.
Noteboom is a healthy scratch for the second week in a row as the Ravens are going with fifth-round rookie Carson Vinson as their backup left tackle and primary swing tackle option. The Historically Black College and University product out of Alabama A&M saw his first regular season snaps of his career against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, all five of which came on special teams for field goal protection.
Peebles is a healthy scratch for the fifth game in a row, with his last appearance coming in Week 5. This decision was pretty much telegraphed when the Ravens signed veteran defensive tackle Taven Bryan to the 53-man roster after placing undrafted rookie inside linebacker Jay Higgins on injured reserve.
Jones will have to wait another week to see if he'll get the chance to make his NFL debut in any capacity after missing the entire preseason and all of training camp while recovering from a shoulder injury that took longer than expected to heal.
Ravens Depth is up to the Task
Even though veterans such as Bate, Hill and Humphrey are integral to the team's success in multiple phases of the game, they have players who are both proven and ready to step up in their place.
At wide receiver, five-time Pro Bowl veteran DeAndre Hopkins is expected to assume a larger role in the offense, as is second-year pro Devontez Walker and veteran Tylan Wallace shouldn't get overlooked either. All three players recorded receptions of 10-plus yards in the Ravens' Week 2 win over the Browns, with Walker and Wallace catching touchdowns and Hopkins hauling in a season-long 41-yard catch.
The Ravens still have five-time Pro Bowl veteran Derrick Henry starting at running back, but third-year pro Keaton Mitchell was expected to have a larger role on offense even before Hill was ruled out for this game. Second-year pro Rasheen Ali, who was inactive for the first time last week, will round out the backfield and continue contributing primarily on special teams in this game.
Behind Humphrey, the Ravens have a handful of young and experienced players are corner who they have the utmost confidence in stepping in. At the top of the list is fellow ninth-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie, who has already started four games this year. He is followed by second-year pro T.J. Tampa and undrafted rookie nickel Keyon Martin.
