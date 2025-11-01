Ravens Rookie Review: Malaki Starks Shines in Primetime
Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 rookie class got to see extended action in the team's impressive 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins to improve to 3-5. Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw playing time in all three phases. With the roster as healthy as it's been since the season opener, the list of rookies who were healthy scratches included fifth-round offensive tackle Carson Vinson and sixth-round defensive tackle Aeneas 'Fub' Peebles for the third game in a row.
Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their most recent NFL regular-season game.
DB Malaki Starks
After weeks of being much-maligned by fans and national pundits alike, the first-round safety finally had his breakout game against the Dolphins under a national spotlight. He made his first signature splash play as a Raven with less than seven minutes left in the game and his team up by multiple scores by high-pointing and intercepting a deep heave from Tua Tagovailoa. While that was the biggest play he made, it was far from his only notable one. Starks flew around from sideline to sideline, making clutch stops for minimal gains on runs and underneath receptions to limit yards after the catch.
Starks was not only the Ravens' highest-graded defender according to Pro Football Focus, but also had the best overall grade on the team, with a 91.2, ahead of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who led the offensive players with an 87.8. He finished with 5 total tackles, tied for the fourth-most on the team, and all of which were solos. In coverage, he allowed just one reception for 5 yards, recorded his first career pass deflection and posted an opposing passer rating of just 2.8 per PFF.
"It's special. That's the goal, is to always to get one," Starks said about his interception. "We had a bunch of turnovers tonight. We really did. I think the defense showed out and showed who we could be, and I'm just blessed. It's a gift from God, for sure."
OLB Mike Green
Just four days after his coming-out performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, the second-round edge defender continued his upward trajectory in this game. Green joined forces with fourth-year pro David Ojabo to close out the first half with a sack before Tagovailoa could get off a Hail Mary attempt in the final seconds and he tied two other defenders for the team lead in pressures with a pair.
He also recorded a quarterback hit, 2 assisted tackles, drew a controversial tripping penalty that negated a chunk play through the air by the Dolphins that would've put them in the red zone and he had some nice plays as an edge-setter against the run in the second half to help the Ravens stifle what was a potent perimeter run game in the first two quarters.
LB Teddye Buchanan
Just a few hours after being announced as the AFC Defensive Rookie of the Month, the fourth-round rookie closed out October with another strong performance. He tied for his fewest amount of defensive snaps (44) since the season opener. For the second week in a row, he started for the seventh straight game. Once again, he made the most of his opportunities. Buchanan flew around from sideline to sideline, making several impressive plays both as a run defender playing downhill. He also played a part in both of the Ravens' forced fumbles in this game. He secured the tackle that allowed veteran defensive backs Alohi Gilman and Marlon Humphrey to rip the ball out. He finished with the second-most total tackles on the team with 8, including 4 solos.
"My teammates and my coaches around me make it super easy for me," Buchanan said. "They put me in really good spots. Just the trust that they have in me allows me to play free. It allows me to play fast. When we have the offense playing how they've played, it makes things easy for me, so I just do my job and let the rest take care of itself."
K Tyler Loop
For the first time this season, the sixth-round rookie went an entire game without attempting a field goal, due in large part to the Ravens offense going 3-of-3 for touchdowns in the red zone. Loop made all four of his extra points, and his lone mistake of the game came on the opening kickoff of the game where he kicked the ball short and the returner was able to give the Dolphins excellent field position after getting pushed out of bounds 7 yards shy of midfield.
WR LaJohntay Wester
For the fifth time this season, the sixth-round rookie saw action in multiple phases of the game, with 3 coming on special teams and 2 on offense. He picked up 17 yards on his lone punt return opportunity and didn't get a chance to field the other two as one went out of bounds inside the Baltimore 20-yard line.
CB Keyon Martin
With the Ravens' starters still healthy and available, the undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette was still relegated to playing predominantly on special teams although he did play one snap on defense. He played double-digit snaps in the third phase of the game for the eighth game in a row with 20, which tied inside linebacker Jake Hummel and for the most on the team.
DB Keondre Jackson
The undrafted out of Illinois State appeared in his third straight game after being elevated from the practice squad and balled out on special teams once again. During his 20 snaps, which were the second-most on the team, he recorded a pair of solo tackles for the second game in a row. Both came on kickoff coverage, and he also downed Jordan Stout's first punt of the game that pinned the Dolphins offense inside their own 5-yard line, where they would commit the first of three turnovers just two plays later.
Jackson was called for a pair of holding penalties, one on kickoff and the other on kick return, but his standout plays far outweighed those minor infractions as he continues to prove to be an indispensable member of the Ravens' special teams unit that will most certainly be signed to the 53-man roster in the coming days.
ILB Jay Higgins
The undrafted free agent out of Iowa played exclusively on special teams for the eighth game in a row, with his 17 snaps in the third phase of the game tied second-year running back Rasheen Ali and third-year linebacker Trenton Simpson for the third-most on the team, accounting for 71% of the team's total.
