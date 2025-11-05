Ravens Sign Undrafted Rookie Standout to 53-Man Roster
The trade for veteran pass rusher Dre'Mont Jones wasn't the only roster move the Baltimore Ravens made on the day of the midseason deadline. They also announced the signing of undrafted rookie safety Keondre Jackson to the 53-man roster off the practice squad.
It was a transaction many speculated was imminent after the team used all of his standard elevations in each of their last three games, and he shone brightly on special teams in each, recording 5 tackles and downing a punt inside the 10-yard line.
The former Illinois State University standout signed with the Ravens after not hearing his name called, and despite being one of their brighter standouts on special teams during the preseason, he missed the cut for the final 53-man roster. Jackson was brought back on the practice squad, where he would spend the first five games of the season before making his regular debut in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams, and he made a strong first impression by making his first career tackle.
In the two games that followed, he recorded a pair of solo tackles in each of the Ravens' double-digit wins over the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins while covering kickoffs and punts. Jackson's performance and physicality in the third phase of the game have caught the attention and earned some praise from the coaching staff.
"Keondre has done a great job since he got here, and then, two weeks ago was an opportunity to get him up there. He went out there, and he played exactly how we thought he would play," special teams coordinator Chris Horton said. "You watch him practice. We're big on watching guys practice, and guys tell you a lot about who they are through the practices. They wait for those opportunities to go out in the game, and it comes to life. I thought he did a really good job. [He's a] smart, instinctive guy, physical guy, just playing the game the way we want the game played."
Jackson has all the makings of being the Ravens' next great special teams ace and could even play his way into consideration for Pro Bowl and All Pro honors as a rookie if he keeps up his torrid pace. He now joins veterans Jake Hummel and Tylan Wallace as core special teams contributors and staples on most units on a full-time basis. While he has gotten called for a few holding penalties, his highs far exceed his lows.
Former Late-Rounder's Release Becomes Official
To make room for Jackson on the roster, the Ravens also announced the release of second-year safety Sanoussi Kane. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec initially reported the move that many foreshadowed was on the horizon after the 2024 seventh-rounder was a healthy scratch in each of the past two games, while his replacement made his case to be permanently elevated too strong to ignore.
Kane made his first strong impression as a rookie last year on special teams with his kick and put coverage skills, similar to Jackson this year. He quickly established himself as a staple on almost all of the units, appearing in 15 of 17 regular-season games last year, missing two due to injury, and recorded 9 total tackles, including 5 solos. This year, he appeared in each of the Ravens' first six games and recorded just one assisted tackle during that span.
Filling Jackson's spot on the practice squad is sixth-year veteran tight end Scotty Washington, who was waived during final roster cuts at the end of the preseason, marking his third straight year being re-signed to the team in that capacity.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!