Ravens Slammed With Hefty Fine After Lamar Jackson Controversy
What seemed like a small mistake on paper ending up costing the Baltimore Ravens six figures.
The NFL announced the Ravens would be fined $100,000 for violating the NFL's injury status policy. Before the Chicago Bears game, quarterback Lamar Jackson's status for the final practice was listed as "full participant," despite being questionable due to a hamstring injury. The next day, a report by Ian Rapoport stated that Jackson was actually running the scout team, and the team subsequently changed the status of that practice to "limited," ruling him out of the Bears game.
This caused quite a stir within the NFL, as some thought the Ravens were doing it for competitive reasons to throw the Bears off. Baltimore has maintained that it was a mistake, as evidenced by its release of a statement following the league's ruling.
"It is critical that the Baltimore Ravens always operate with integrity and in full accordance with NFL guidelines."
"We clearly made an error regarding player injury reporting and cooperated transparently with the league's investigation."
"We accept the decision by the NFL that we violated the policy and have taken steps to ensure that we will be compliant moving forward."
"We will not appeal the ruling and are focused on our upcoming game versus the Vikings."
Ravens' Mistake Costs Team Big Time
Some will still question the motive behind it, but according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens were cooperative during the investigation into the incident. Rapoport shared that the league viewed it as more a result of negligence than a competitive advantage. He added that the penalty would have been worse if they thought it was the other way around.
It's a challenging situation that the Ravens will be happy to move on from and focus on the good they have done in the last week. Baltimore picked up double-digit wins over the Bears and the Miami Dolphins within four days.
With that bad chapter behind them, they can refocus on playing the Minnesota Vikings and continuing their quest to get back in the AFC North division race. Baltimore is currently holding a 3-5 record and is just a game and a half behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for first in the division.
The lesson has been learned and the team is back to getting back to winning. Hopefully, it serves as a cautionary tale for the rest of the NFL on how to handle injury reports to avoid the same fate.
