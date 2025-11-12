Raven Country

Ravens TEs Address Unspoken Tension as Contract Year Nears

All three of the Baltimore Ravens' tight ends are entering contract years in 2026, creating an undercurrent of quiet tension in the locker room as extensions loom.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens have a massive decision to make at tight end in the offseason, with Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, and Charlie Kolar all set to hit free agency in 2026. For now, the trio is sharing snaps and competing for touches, a dynamic that will inevitably shape their contract talks in the months ahead.

This marks their fourth season together, and while there’s no visible animosity between them, the writing is on the wall: not everyone will be back in Baltimore next year. They’re essentially competing against one another, and with extensions looming, a sense of tension is only natural.

But according to Likely, it’s not something anyone talks about.

“It’s something that everybody knows in the room and nobody speaks about,” Likely said, via The Athletic.

Likely and Kolar, both 2022 draft picks, are entering the final year of their rookie contracts, while Andrews, who currently leads all Ravens tight ends in receiving yards, is wrapping up a four-year, $56 million deal. Each wants to stay in Baltimore, but they also understand how the business works.

“No one is naïve,” Kolar said. “It’s the NFL. Everybody wants the ball."

Ravens TEs Appreciate Mutual Respect Amid Competition

Baltimore Ravens' tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) celebrates tight end Mark Andrews (89) touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Among the three, Likely was viewed as a potential breakout star for 2025 and the team's future at tight end. However, a foot injury in late July derailed his early momentum, and he has failed to make an impact so far.

Andrews leads the room with 244 receiving yards and five touchdowns, though he’s been inconsistent, finishing with fewer than 35 receiving yards in eight of nine games. Kolar, meanwhile, has primarily been used as a blocker and went untargeted even during Likely’s absence, leaving the Ravens’ future at tight end in flux.

Despite that uncertainty, the group has remained unselfish and supportive, a culture that has defined their time together.

"Everyone wants targets," Kolar added. "But I think we all have that respect and appreciation for each other, where we’re happy for one another, where we all root for each other’s success. It makes it easy to celebrate others’ successes because they help fuel the room and the team.”

Likely and Andrews have echoed that same respect and appreciation for each other, while offensive coordinator Todd Monken praised the trio’s professionalism and team-first approach.

“They’ve been here all three years that I’ve been here, and they’ve been unselfish in all three years I’ve been here,” said Monken. “They’ve been team guys. That doesn’t mean they’re not disappointed when they don’t get opportunities. That’s the nature of skill players — they want the football. They want an opportunity to let their skill set shine, but that has not stood in the way of them thinking team first.

While there's a chance Kolar may retain the backup role, the real battle for the future revolves around Andrews and Likely. Andrews, 30, is a franchise icon but showing signs of decline, while Likely, 25, represents youth and upside.

If Likely finishes the season strong, he would likely become the long-term option, but the Ravens may play it safe with a franchise tag, projected at $15.8 million for tight ends in 2026. Either way, Baltimore’s offseason will bring major change at one of its most stable positions, and everyone in that tight end room knows it.

