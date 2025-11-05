Ravens Didn't Address One Surprising Position at Trade Deadline
The 2025 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. Results for the Baltimore Ravens? Not so exciting.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta ended up making three trades before the deadline. DeCosta got Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2027 seventh-rounder and edge rusher Odafe Oweh. Their next move was trading away cornerback Jaire Alexander to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Baltimore finished by getting outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones from the Tennessee Titans for a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Overall, it wasn't anything close to the magnitude of what the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys did, but they made good moves. Gilman has been an impact player right away in the secondary, and Jones is going to be able to help with the pass rush off the edge.
There's one question that DeCosta didn't address that could end up biting Baltimore in the butt: Not getting interior defensive line help.
How the Ravens missed a shot at getting an interior defensive lineman
The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote his thoughts on what he called an "unsurprising trade deadline" for the Ravens. He did add some notes on what surprised him about what Baltimore did and didn't do at the trade deadline.
"So Tuesday’s deadline came and went, and the Ravens’ biggest news of the day was that they are waiving second-year safety Sanoussi Kane, a former core special-teamer who had been a healthy scratch for the past two games because of the emergence of practice squad safety Keondre Jackson."
"The Ravens didn’t add any offensive line help. They didn’t get any interior defensive line depth, either, and that was moderately surprising with Baltimore struggling for much of the year to stop the run."
Baltimore has taken a beating on the defensive line, especially on the interior, with Nnamdi Madubuike lost for the season with his neck injury. The Ravens also don't have Broderick Washington, who recently underwent successful surgery on his Achilles, with no timeline for his return to the field.
While some fans would have loved the Ravens to go after someone like former Jets and now Cowboys defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, that might not have made sense for Baltimore. Williams would have been expensive, and it would have cost the Ravens valuable draft picks needed to acquire younger talent.
Baltimore has at least addressed the secondary and the outside linebacker position, but that leaves the interior defensive line exposed, with the 21st-ranked rush defense, allowing 123.6 yards per game. There might be more pressure on the linebackers to step up to the plate and make some plays on defense to help out.
