Ravens Face Looming Offseason Decision on Pro Bowl Lineman
The Baltimore Ravens have had some great draft picks in the franchise's history, but an underrated one that doesn't get talked about as much is former first-round pick center Tyler Linderbaum.
Since he arrived in 2022, Linderbaum has made two Pro Bowls and is highly regarded as one of the best centers in the NFL. This offseason, however, ESPN's Dan Graziano has mentioned Linderbaum's contract situation as an offseason storyline to watch, as he is set to become a free agent after the team declined to exercise his fifth-year option under his rookie deal.
"He didn't have his fifth-year option picked up, but it wasn't because the Ravens don't want him around long term. The issue is that all offensive linemen are valued alike in the fifth-year option formula, so the Ravens would have had to pay Linderbaum offensive tackle money if they picked up the option, and centers don't make as much as tackles do."
"Baltimore has had discussions with Linderbaum about a long-term contract, and it's possible they will reach an agreement and keep him off the market. Remember, everyone thought Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was going to be a free agent last March and Baltimore signed him to an extension the day before free agency started. Linderbaum is a tricky case, though, because of how centers are compensated. He's a critical part of their offense, but would they make him the league's highest-paid center? Currently, that title belongs to Kansas City's Creed Humphrey at $18 million per year."
Ravens face a big problem if they can't get a deal done with Linderbaum
The most important aspect of the Ravens' offense is ensuring Lamar Jackson's protection in the pocket. Jackson has good chemistry with Linderbaum, and the fourth-year center has done a masterful job of not only protecting his franchise quarterback but helping running back Derrick Henry break out big runs.
This season, Linderbaum has the fourth-highest overall Pro Football Focus grade in the NFL among centers with a 79.5. He's the fifth-best run-blocking center in the NFL with an 87.6 grade.
Baltimore might have to pay the price to keep Linderbaum, as he will be in the general area of what Humphrey is getting paid in Kansas City at $18 million per year. With how Linderbaum has played, he might even reset the market for centers, as he could get closer to the $20 million per season.
The Ravens should do everything they can to retain players like Stanley and Linderbaum on their offensive line, as they are among the best at their positions. Baltimore wins upfront with the running game, so they can't afford to lose anyone of value.
