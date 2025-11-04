Ravens Release Former Seventh-Round Pick Safety
The Baltimore Ravens are making some room on their roster in preparation for any new players who get traded to the team before the deadline.
Sources tell The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec that the Ravens are releasing safety Sanoussi Kane after just a year and a half on the roster. Kane was a former seventh-round pick of the Ravens back in 2024. He has made 10 career tackles.
This season, Kane has been more of a special teams guys, recording just one tackle on the year. He's played in six of the games.
Ravens making room on the roster for new players
Zrebiec added that the Ravens have an open spot on the roster, but they need to make room for two players. They will need to make room for Dre'Mont Jones, whom they just acquired from the Tennessee Titans in a trade. They are also making room for Keondre Jackson to join from the practice squad to take the place of Kane.
It's unknown whether the Ravens will be able to make any more roster moves at the trade deadline as they have seemed to get the urgent need on the roster. Jones was a key acquisition to help the Ravens with getting a pass rusher to help the defense out.
Jackson has played a major role on special teams as he is most likely the next Kane on the roster. Don't expect Jackson to get much time on defense, but he's been stellar on kickoff and punt coverage for Baltimore.
With the Ravens looking like they are good to go to make a major run for the postseason the rest of the season, it's all about staying healthy and keeping all their key stars on the field. They have guys like Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith back making a difference on the team.
Sitting at 3-5, the Ravens are right behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North and need to maintain their two-game winning streak to catch up. They have seemingly already passed the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.
More work needs to be done in order for the Ravens to make not only a postseason run, but a Super Bowl run, but they are trending in the right direction. The roster is set and ready to go for what could be a historical run unlike anything that has been seen before in franchise history.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!