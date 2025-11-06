Ravens Named Ideal Landing Spot for Three-Time Pro Bowler
While the Baltimore Ravens were pretty active before the NFL's trade deadline, they might be even more active during the offseason if there is a shot at getting a premier player.
The Ravens executed three trades as they acquired safety Alohi Gilman from the Los Angeles Chargers and edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones from the Tennessee Titans, while also sending edge rusher Odafe Oweh to the Chargers and cornerback Jaire Alexander to the Philadelphia Eagles. There might be another trade the Ravens can make with the Eagles in the offseason that would put them over the top.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton listed Baltimore as an ideal landing for Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown if a potential offseason blockbuster trade were to happen. Moton believes the price for a Brown trade would be a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2026 Day 3 pick.
Should the Ravens make a run at Brown in the offseason?
Brown is a three-time Pro Bowler who has consistently been one of the best receivers in the NFL; however, the 2025 season has been marked by drama. From cryptic posts to reports of frustration with the offense, Brown is pacing for the worst season of his career with 29 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.
Baltimore has an interesting situation at wide receiver where an opening could be there for Brown. Zay Flowers has been the top guy, but DeAndre Hopkins is on a one-year deal and doesn't appear would be back with the Ravens in 2026 unless for a cheaper price. Rashod Bateman just signed an extension in the offseason, but has performed poorly to the point where he was in discussion for a trade at the deadline.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would love to have Brown on his team, as he would have the combination of a deep threat and a tall possession receiver to throw to. Flowers could still be the speed guy, and if Bateman sticks around, he would make for a perfect number three target in the passing game, depending on what happens with Mark Andrews.
Brown would be happier to have a more consistent passer in the pocket with Jackson, who can get him the ball more than Jalen Hurts can on the Eagles. The question is going to be whether the Ravens want to give up a first-round pick on a receiver who could potentially be on the edge of leaving his prime years, but could help in developing Flowers into a stellar Pro Bowl receiver.
