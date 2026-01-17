Ravens Finish Interviews With Two Rams Coordinators

The Baltimore Ravens continue their search for the future leader of the franchise this offseason, as they try and build for 2026 and the future.

Baltimore moved on from long-time head coach John Harbaugh after the end of a disappointing, 8-9 campaign in 2025, ending an 18-year tenure at the helm of the team.

The Ravens have now spent the past two weeks indentifying candidates and building a list of people that could take over as head coach for next season.

Baltimore has recently interviewed two coaches that are currently on the same staff with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ravens Complete Interviews with Rams Coordinators

The Ravens announced that they have completed interviews with two members of the Rams' coaching staff in defensive coordinator Chris Shula and pass game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase.

Shula is in his ninth season with the Rams and his second year as defensive coordinator, with a defensive background on his résumé.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He has previously served as pass rush coordinator and linebackers coach in 2023, pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2022, linebackers coach during the Super Bowl winning-season in 2021, outside linebackers coach from 2019-20 and assistant linebackers coach from 2017-18.

The Rams are the cheapest defensive unit in the NFL, costing just $62 million, but ranked fifth in the regular season with 26 takeaways.

Shula has also had success with his front seven, with 47 sacks in 2025, the sixth most in the NFL. The Ravens ranked tied for the third-least sacks last season at just 30.

He comes from a coaching family, as he is the son of former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Dave Shula (1992-96), the nephew of long-time coach and former Alabama head coach Mike Shula (2003-06) and grandson of legendary of Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula with the Baltimore Colts (1963-69) and the Miami Dolphins (1970-95).

Scheelhaase is in his first season in this current role and his second season with the Rams, serving as an offensive assistant and pass game specialist in 2024.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has had his best campaign of his career at 37 years old, leading the NFL with 46 passing touchdowns and 4,707 yards, while the team ranks first in 268.1 passing yards per game.

Stafford is in line for the NFL MVP and the Rams are looking to win their second Super Bowl in five seasons.

Scheelhaase is a quarterback himself, doing so with Illinois from 2009-13, throwing for 8,568 yards and 55 touchdowns, while rushing for 2,066 yards and 19 touchdowns in his college career.

Nov 2, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase (2) attempts to throw a pass prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Illinois 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

He became a coach quickly after his time in college, spending three seasons with Illinois (2015-17) and then six seasons in various roles with Iowa State (2018-23), including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the best in the sport and Scheelhaase surely wouldn't mind getting to work with him every day.

Ravens Potential Candidates/Interviews Completed

The Ravens have completed interviews for their vacant head coach position with five defensive coordinators in Jesse Minter of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings, Vance Joseph of the Broncos and Anthony Weaver of the Miami Dolphins.

Baltimore has also completed interviews with three offensive coordinators in Matt Nagy of the Kansas City Chiefs, Klint Kubiak of the Seattle Seahawks and Kliff Kingsbury, formerly of the Washington Commanders.

They have also interviewed Broncos offensive pass game coordinator & quarterbacks coach Davis Webb and former head coaches in Kevin Stefanski of the Browns and Mike McDaniel of the Dolphins.

Baltimore has currently interviewed 12 different people for the position, which should give the front office an idea of who is a top candidate going forward.

