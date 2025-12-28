Ravens' Zay Flowers Reveals Whether He'll Watch Steelers Game

The Baltimore Ravens took care of business in primetime as they took down the Green Bay Packers 41-24 in Week 17, but they will need some help from a familiar foe they usually wouldn't cheer for.

Baltimore moved to 8-8 on the season and now has to play the waiting game, cheering for the Cleveland Browns to take down the Pittsburgh Steelers for the right to win the AFC North division title in Week 18.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was asked about the Packers game, whether he would be watching, and he got honest about his plans.

"I ain't watching it. I'm just gonna look at Myles Garrett's stats. I hope he has five of 'em."

Zay Flowers might be alone as Ravens fans will be locked in the Steelers-Browns game

Flowers had himself a nice game after being selected to his second straight Pro Bowl this week. He finished with four receptions for 30 yards and a crucial second-half touchdown catch.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not sure if many Ravens fans are going to agree with Flowers' plans for the Steelers-Browns game, as everyone else will be glued to the television, watching the game closely. Baltimore's playoff hopes are in the hands of the Browns, who have won just three games this season.

The Steelers went into Week 17 with a two-game lead on the Ravens and needed to win just one of their last two games of the regular season to win the AFC North and clinch a playoff spot. A loss against the Browns will open the door to a win-or-go-home situation in Week 18 between the Steelers and Ravens.

Baltimore had a chance not to make it as stressful in the Week 16 New England Patriots game when they had an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, but blew it after some coaching malpractice with not giving running back Derrick Henry the ball late in the game to kill the clock. That loss to New England was devastating to the Ravens' playoff hopes, but it didn't destroy them.

Odder things have happened in the NFL, but it's a scary thought to think that the Ravens now have to hope that a team fighting for the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft can decide whether they watch the playoffs on TV or actually play in one. It's not the ideal situation for the Ravens, but the city of Baltimore will all be Browns fans for just one day.

