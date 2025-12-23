First-Round Safety Named Ravens' Top Rookie

The Baltimore Ravens have been as committed to building up contenders through the NFL Draft as any regular championship threat of the 2020s.

They're not quite as respected as they once were, now sitting at 7-8 thanks to a few weaker positions going somewhat neglected, but they haven't completely lost the eye for talent. A few impactful first-years were welcomed within Baltimore's walls this summer thanks to the 11 draft picks that the Ravens' decision-makers had to toy around with, and as it turns out, the first one they snatched up looks like the most talented of the bunch.

Malaki Starks took awhile to settle into Baltimore's defense, a tall task for an up-and-down unit that's grown used to slow starts over recent years. But he eventually found his way into 77 combined sacks through 16 weeks by playing off of his veteran teammates in Kyle Hamilton and Alohi Gilman with deep-field takedowns and regular reps in coverage.

ESPN considers him as a worthy top rookie among all of the Ravens' newcomers, with Jamison Hensley throwing him a shoutout in the team's otherwise-bleak power ranking finish.

"Starks has lived up to the expectations of being the No. 27 pick. He is one of three rookie defensive backs to record over 70 tackles and multiple interceptions this season. The Ravens have been impressed with his maturity and awareness. "He's conscientious, so he always wants to do things right," coach John Harbaugh said.

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) and safety Malaki Starks (24) react after a play during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"It's a difficult decision to choose Baltimore's top rookie, considering the team drafted three immediate starters in 2025 -- Starks, edge rusher Mike Green (second round) and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (fourth round). On special teams, kicker Tyler Loop (sixth round) and return specialist LaJohntay Wester (sixth round) have also been impactful."

Stepping Up Wherever Necessary

Starks had to come into his own for the defense's sake, and some of his teammates took notice. Star cornerback Nate Wiggins certainly respects how quickly he's adjusted his stepping into a leadership role.

"As a safety you gotta talk, you gotta be vocal," he said in an interview with On SI. "So he's definitely become a leader, you can see it on the field, he's showing up and making plays for us."

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

And though Green and Buchanan, similarly-touted prospects picked just a few rounds after Starks, have impressed at times, the defensive line has similarly needed some new blood. That new voice helped the young free safety start to look more like a clean fit than ever before, and he'll pick up some deserving Defensive Rookie of the Year votes, just as he was projected to before the season even started.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!