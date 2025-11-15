Ravens’ CB Becoming Key to Secondary
When the Baltimore Ravens signed Chidobe Awuzie to a one year $1.255 million deal back on March 25, 2025, it barely made a ripple across the league. Most people chalked it up as a depth move, especially since Tennessee still owed him money from his previous contract. But what looked like a bargain at the time has quickly turned into one of the best value additions of the entire offseason. Awuzie has stepped into Baltimore’s defense and played like someone who’s been in the building for years.
Awuzie’s Technique and Versatility Stand Out
What makes Awuzie such a clean fit in this system is how balanced he is as a corner. He’s equally comfortable playing man or zone, and that versatility lets the Ravens adjust on the fly depending on Zach Orr’s weekly game plan. Awuzie’s technique stands out right away as he’s extremely physical at the catch point, throwing off receivers right as they’re trying to secure the ball. At the top of the stem, where most corners start to panic when the cushion disappears, Awuzie stays calm. He mirrors routes fluidly, forces receivers to work laterally rather than vertically, and uses his hands without drawing flags. It’s veteran, poise driven football.
Orr himself praised Awuzie this week, calling him “a great pro” who brings energy, wisdom, and playmaking ability. He added that Awuzie understands route concepts and leverages at a level that has helped teach Baltimore’s young corners how to see spacing and anticipate breaks. Orr said Awuzie “gets tested multiple times” and consistently rises to the occasion, impacting the defense in the classroom and on the field.
That’s a big reason he currently ranks fourth in PFF’s coverage grade among all cornerbacks. And if you’ve watched the Ravens this season, the tape backs up the numbers. One of his standout reps came in a one on one matchup with Justin Jefferson.
Awuzie refused to give Jefferson an outside lead, stayed glued to the hip, and forced Minnesota to settle for a field goal. Plays like that aren’t luck, they’re technique, discipline, and film study.
A Stabilizer in a Chaotic Season for Baltimore
All of this has been huge for a Ravens defense that’s been tested all year. Orr, now in his second season as defensive coordinator, has dealt with injuries and personnel changes almost weekly. It hasn’t been smooth, but Awuzie has been one of the stabilizers. His presence gives Baltimore someone it can trust on an island, which frees Orr to get more creative with pressure packages and safety rotations.
For a team known for finding value in overlooked players, the Ravens might’ve done it again. Awuzie didn’t arrive to much fanfare, but he’s playing like someone determined to rewrite the narrative. At this pace, his one year deal might end up being one of the league’s biggest regrets for every team that didn’t make that same call.
