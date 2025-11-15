Ravens' Lamar Jackson Reveals Solution for Myles Garrett
The Baltimore Ravens have bounced back admirably well from their early 1–5 slump, stacking three straight wins as Lamar Jackson plays his way back into the MVP conversation. Their next test comes against a familiar division rival in Cleveland, and it marks their toughest defensive challenge of this recent stretch.
While the Browns’ offense has struggled, topping 20 points just once this season, their defense remains among the league’s elite, and with the Ravens' offensive line struggling, things could get interesting at Huntington Bank Field.
Myles Garrett, who recorded 1.5 sacks against Baltimore in Week 2, has historically been contained by the Ravens, never tallying more than that in 15 career meetings. But he enters this matchup on an absolute tear: seven sacks in his last three games, including a monstrous five-sack performance against the Patriots.
With Jackson still managing a sore knee, Garrett poses a serious threat to Baltimore’s offensive rhythm. But according to Jackson, the Ravens aren’t walking in unprepared.
"You just try to get as many hands and objects on him as possible," he said about the Ravens plan.
In 15 games versus Baltimore, Garrett has notched 10 sacks and a forced fumble. The Ravens, meanwhile, have surrendered 25 sacks this season with Jackson at the receiving end of 18 of those. Their protection will need to rise to the occasion if they hope to keep the superstar edge rusher in check.
Will the Ravens' Plan Work Against Myles Garrett?
Jackson's been under pressure more than he's used to this season, a direct result of an offensive line that already looked suspect before they sustained their own injuries. They have allowed 25 sacks through nine games, one more than they gave up in the full 2024 season.
Baltimore’s idea of rotating extra bodies toward Garrett sounds logical on paper, but in practice, it’s a risky approach. Overloading his side with average or struggling blockers often plays into the hands of an edge rusher like Garrett, and even with Jackson's mobility, there’s only so much he can do when the first wave of protection collapses.
The Ravens' pass protection is among the weakest parts of their roster. The issues even spill over into the run game, where the line too often gets blown up in the red zone. The guard play has been particularly rough, but the tackles haven’t been reliable either.
Ronnie Stanley has had solid stretches, but Garrett gave him serious problems in their last meeting, enough for him to call the 29-year-old the toughest player he’s ever had to block.
"It's the mixture of speed, power and agility that he brings that makes you be disciplined," Stanley said. "You have to be extra focused and the speed of your game has to be sped up."
Roger Rosengarten, meanwhile, missed a costly blitz pickup last week that contributed to Jackson taking a hit to his sore knee, so the pressure doesn’t fall on Stanley alone. That leaves Tyler Linderbaum trying to anchor the interior under constant stress, a tough assignment for any center, let alone one who wins with technique more than size.
As for reinforcements, the bench doesn’t offer many answers except for Emery Jones at the guard spot. But he would be making his first start, and one can only expect so much of a rookie.
The Ravens still enter the matchup as favorites, but if they stumble, it’s hard to imagine the offensive line not being the main culprit.
