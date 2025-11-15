Ravens Lose Two Underrated Offensive Weapons for Browns Game
The Baltimore Ravens are heading into a pivotal AFC North clash with the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. Thankfully, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson was removed from the final injury report after dealing with some knee soreness earlier in the week. However, two of his unheralded teammates on offense were ruled out.
Despite returning for the final practice of the week, albeit as a limited participant due to a toe injury, veteran running back Justice Hill will miss his first game since the final two weeks of the regular season last year. After sitting out of practice all week with an ankle sprain, veteran wide receiver Rashod Bateman was ruled out as well, marking the first game he'll miss since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
While Hill isn't the starter, he plays a key role as the Ravens' primary third-down running back, who is their best pass catcher out of the backfield and a blocker in pass protection. His ability to deliver crushing blows on chips before going out into a route as a check-down option, blow up blitzers to buy Jackson a little extra time to throw and be a weapon in the screen game makes him a valuable piece of the Ravens' offensive infrastructure.
In Hill's absence, the Ravens could keep Pro Bowl veteran starter Derrick Henry on the field even more. They could bring in Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard more often to aid in pass protection, although he has struggled in 1-on-1 protection against edge rushers in each of the past two games. The player who was already slated to assume a larger role in the offense regardless of Hill's health status was third-year running back Keaton Mitchell, so this guarantees that he'll play an even more featured role offense in this game.
"I think Keaton deserves the opportunity to play more," offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. "We're excited for Keaton."
Although Bateman hasn't followed up his 2024 breakout campaign with another strong season in terms of receiving production, he still plays a vital role in the offense as a starter when it comes to making clutch catches over the middle of the field, threating opposing defense's vertically and blocking downfield.
The Ravens also officially ruled out four-time Pro Bowl veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey and undrafted rookie inside linebacker Jay Higgins. Head coach John Harbaugh had already declared both players wouldn't be available for this game earlier in the week.
Humphrey recently underwent surgery to repair a finger injury he suffered in last week's practice, and Higgins sustained a knee injury in the Ravens' Week 10 win over the Minnesota Vikings that will cause him to miss a "few weeks" but isn't a season-ending setback.
Ravens Confident Young WR Can Step Up
As is the case at running back, the Ravens' cupboard is far from bare at wide receiver, where head coach John Harbaugh actually feels they are "deep," which is a welcome change from years past when one injury left a significant void in the lineup.
During the offseason, they signed five-time Pro Bowl veteran DeAndre Hopkins to bolster their depth for occasions such as one they're facing this week with Bateman out. However, they believe that second-year pro Devontez Walker is the obvious "next man up in that area" and believe he is prepared to help fill that role after being a healthy scratch for several weeks.
"Tez was doing really well, and then he got hurt and sometimes, that opportunity doesn't come again until later, [but] now here it is again," Monken said. "I'm excited to see 'Tez' play on Sunday."
Walker hasn't played in a game since Week 5 when he suffered a minor oblique injury but prior to that setback, he was off to a strong start to the season with 3 receptions for 60 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in the first four games, all of which were career highs after recording just one catch for a 21-yard touchdown as a rookie in nine game appearances.
Both of the 2024 fourth-round speedster's scoring catches from this year came against the Browns in Week 2, and he could be a threat to torch them again if the Ravens have to air the ball out again because they aren't able to run the ball against Cleveland's stout defensive front.
