John Harbaugh Hosts Ravens for Celebrations after Road Victory

The Baltimore Ravens went full road-warrior mode on Dec. 28, rolling past the Green Bay Packers 41–24 in a game that felt over well before the final whistle.

Baltimore marched into Lambeau Field, against a Packers squad that already had its playoff ticket punched, and still handled business. And they did it shorthanded.

With their star QB sidelined by a back injury, the Ravens leaned into smash-mouth football, pounding the rock and controlling the tempo from the jump.

The run game did the heavy lifting, the game plan stayed clean, and when Baltimore needed a throw, they got it. Toss in timely defensive stops and a few momentum-swinging plays, and this one quickly turned into a statement win.

John Harbaugh Turns Ravens’ Locker Room Win Into a Full-Blown Celebration

Once the win was in the books, the Baltimore Ravens were already in full victory-mode inside the locker room. And head coach John Harbaugh decided to turn it into a full-blown team function.

In a video shared by the Ravens on X, Harbaugh floated the ultimate coach move, joking about keeping the party going at his place.

“What do you think my wife would say if I told y’all we’re meeting at my house tomorrow at 1 o’clock for lunch?” he said. Cue the locker-room eruption.

The celebration was well-earned, especially considering how rocky Baltimore’s season has been. This team opened the year as a Super Bowl favorite, only to get derailed by injuries, uneven execution, and too many missed chances. Sitting at 7–8, a loss to Green Bay would’ve officially ended their playoff dreams.

Instead, Saturday night was the first time in weeks the Ravens actually looked like one of the NFL’s heavyweights. Even if it may have come down to the wire and help from the Cleveland Browns to keep the door open.

With their season on the line, Baltimore made one crucial adjustment: they fed Derrick Henry.

After the five-time Pro Bowler bizarrely went untouched over the final 12-plus minutes of last week’s loss to New England, the Ravens corrected course in a big way. Henry logged 15 carries on Baltimore’s first two drives alone, ripping off 82 yards and two touchdowns before Green Bay could even settle in.

By the final whistle, Henry had authored a career day: 36 carries, 216 rushing yards, and four touchdowns. All career highs in a Ravens uniform and one of the most dominant performances of his already legendary résumé.

Baltimore entered the night needing a win just to stay alive and avoid handing the AFC North to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That mission is accomplished... for now.

The Steelers can still slam the door shut if they beat Cleveland on Sunday. But at the very least, the Ravens punched the clock, lived to fight another week, and reminded everyone what they look like when they actually play Ravens football.

