Ranking Ravens' Offseason Moves So Far, from Best to Worst

The Baltimore Ravens have arguably had the most headline-filled first week of free agency, but it doesn't mean it has been the most active.

Baltimore traded for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, but he failed his physical, and they backed out of the deal. Instead, they went all out to sign edge rusher Trey Hendrickson on a four-year, $118 million contract.

The Ravens also signed four more players to contracts and re-signed two players, but have seen 11 players depart in the opening week of free agency.

Of the additions that have joined the team, which ones are the best signings for the Ravens so far?

1. Trey Hendrickson, EDGE

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ravens only had 30 sacks last season, ranking 30th in the NFL, so getting an elite edge rusher was the most important move to make in the offseason. Hendrickson is a four-time Pro Bowler, a 2024 All-Pro selection, and has had at least 12 sacks in four of the last six years. No move even comes close to being as important as the one Baltimore made to add Hendrickson.

2. Chidobe Awuzie, CB

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Among the top three starting corners on the Ravens, Awuzie was the most consistent among them in 2025, as he had a lower completion percentage (56%) allowed than Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey. It was a pleasant surprise for Baltimore to bring back Awuzie, but a great move by the team to do so. This should bring stability to the secondary entering the 2026 season.

3. John Simpson, OG

New York Jets guard John Simpson | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Simpson is a guy who can step in right away and start for the Ravens at either right or left guard, positions that were considered the team's biggest weakness entering the offseason. He's got plenty of starting experience, and his three-year, $30 million contract is a good indicator he'll start in 2026. Now the question is whether Emery Jones Jr. or Andrew Vorhees starts at the other guard position.

4. Tyler Huntley, QB

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Bringing back Huntley was an underrated move for the Ravens as they added a crucial piece to the offense. With Lamar Jackson injured and Cooper Rush struggling, Huntley started twice last year, completed over 85% of his passes, didn't turn the ball over once, and won both starts. It's as clear as day that the Ravens needed to get him back on the team.

5. Jaylinn Hawkins, S

New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Alohi Gilman going to the Kansas City Chiefs, Jaylinn Hawkins steps in as the third safety on defense with Kyle Hamilton and Malaik Starks as the other starters. Hawkins is a ball hawk after a career-high four interceptions, and even more impactful was his five quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. The Ravens can throw Hawkins anywhere on the field and use him as a hybrid safety/linebacker, the same way that Hamilton is used.

6. Jovaughn Gwyn, OL

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gwyn doesn't exactly solve the center position problem after Tyler Linderbaum's departure, but it does add depth to the Ravens' roster. He knows what new Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford looks for in his linemen, and Gwyn is versatile in playing center and guard. It's a good depth move for the Ravens, but it doesn't solve their offensive line problems.

7. Durham Smythe, TE

Chicago Bears tight end Durham Smythe | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Ravens needed a tight end, so this isn't necessarily a bad move, and it helps that Smythe knows the scheme that new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle runs from their time with the Chicago Bears last season. One concern with Smythe is that he doesn't exactly give Ravens fans much reason to be excited about him as the potential backup to Mark Andrews. Baltimore will most likely use the NFL Draft to find another tight end to add to the roster.

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