Zay Flowers Isn't Worried About Extension Negotiations With Baltimore Ravens

This offseason is the first time the Baltimore Ravens and two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers are allowed to engage in talks about signing him to a long-term deal. As a former first-round pick in 2023, he could potentially have two years left on his rookie deal if his fifth-year option is exercised, all signs of which are pointing to it being exercised before the deadline on May 1.

As was the case when 2022 first-rounders, safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum, were up for new deals, Flowers is letting his representation handle that while he focuses on football.

“I’m letting my agents handle that,” Flowers said. “I’m excited to be back and meet the new coaching staff and just get back running in the facilities and seeing everybody’s faces.”

Both Hamilton and Linderbaum reset the market at their respective positions in consecutive offseasons. Last year, the Ravens made Hamilton the highest-paid safety by nearly $4 million, and Linderbaum absolutely blew the roof off the top of the center market by almost $10 million to join the Las Vegas Raiders last month.

Flowers just so happens to be represented by the same agency, WME Sports, as his fellow 2023 first-round wideout, Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks, who just became the highest-paid player at the position in NFL history. He did so fresh off an Offensive Player of the Year-winning season that saw him lead the league with 1,793 receiving yards and get capped off with a Super Bowl title.

While the fourth-year pro is happy for Smith-Njigba, he isn't worried about where he stacks among the league’s highest-paid or most revered at his position.

“I just want to get better every year and improve every year on everything,” Flowers said. “Not prove to people but prove to myself what I know I can do and just go out and be the best player I know I can every week.”

When asked if his preference is to continue remaining in Baltimore for the long haul, he simply answered “absolutely" as if it were a question that shouldn't have even been uttered.

“I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Flowers said.

Leadership has become a bigger focus

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) reacts after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Flowers was fortunate enough to have the luxury of an experienced and accomplished veteran leading his position group in each of his first three seasons, who knew what it was like to be a former first-round pick.

As a rookie in 2023, he had Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, just Agholor in 2024, and last year he had five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins. All three have Super Bowl experience and spoke highly of him during his time under their respective wings.

While the Ravens could still add a veteran wideout between now and the draft, and certainly after the compensatory pick formula can no longer be impacted, but as of now, Flowers is the most accomplished player in that room and is ready to assume more of a leadership role.

“I gotta take that next step and be that leader.” pic.twitter.com/K5qEMmzSag — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 8, 2026

“I feel like taking more of a leadership step this year,” Flowers said. “It was easier for the vets to take over because they already did what I’m trying to do. So, now that we might not have a vet or I might be one of the oldest in the room, I gotta take that next step and be that leader.”

Flowers admitted to being a regular visitor to the Under Armour Performance Center in the months since the season ended, and just by showing up to voluntary offseason workouts this week, he is already leading by example.