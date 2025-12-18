Three Ravens Stars Wash Students' Feet, Donate Shoes

The Baltimore Ravens are heading into Week 16 of their roller coaster season, but with their own time, several of their players recently participated in a holiday event with local students, washing their feet and donating new shoes.

Among the players who participated were quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Zay Flowers. The team's official Instagram featured photos of the players participating in the event, held by the Ravens Foundation at Severn Elementary School.

"Ravens players served students today by washing their feet and providing them with new shoes. These acts of service, led by our team chaplain, represent the importance of humility and serving others 💜"

Team chaplain Johnny Shelton posted about the event, praising the athletes for their participation.

“There’s always been something so special about the Ravens organization!" Shelton wrote on Instagram. "What an incredible way to serve the community."

Ravens on Faith

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) wears a butterfly necklace during a postgame interview following a win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Ravens who participated are open about their Christian faith, where the tradition of feet washing originates. In 2024, Jackson spoke to GQ Sports about the Bible's importance to him and the team's practice of praying before games.

“We can’t live without the Bible; we can’t live without God,” Jackson said in a video with GQ Sports last December. “You know, He’s the one who wakes me up each and every day. He’s the one who has me performing in my profession or just doing my profession, something I wanted to do all my life."

"You know, we pray before games and we pray together after the game whether we win, lose, draw, whatever. We still pray. We gotta give God the glory no matter what.”

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry shared comments on his faith in 2024 as well, explaining his cross-shaped eye black design during games.

“You know, I’m big on prayer and giving God thanks for everything that I have," Derrick Henry said in 2024. "I just think, what’s one thing I can do to honor Him while on I’m on that football field? And I thought of that [the cross under his eyes]. I do it every game, and I make sure that cross is on my face.”

The Ravens will face the Patriots coming off their own stunning 24-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and will hope to overcome a Patriots offense that is surging while their own is making great strides. The primetime matchup will kick off at 8:20 pm.

