3 Trades That Would Instantly Elevate Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have made plenty of noise in free agency with the moves they have made to improve the roster.

After backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade, they responded by signing Trey Hendrickson while also adding guard John Simpson and safety Jaylinn Hawkins in free agency. They have also lost some key players as well, with center Tyler Linderbaum going to the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL teams might hold back a bit on trading with the Ravens after the debacle with the Crosby trade. That shouldn't stop Baltimore from making one of these three trades in the offseason that could make the biggest impact on the team from Day 1.

Ravens Receive: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE

New York Giants Receive: 2026 Third-Round Pick

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thibodeaux has only had four years in the NFL, so he is young, but has not lived up to the first-round status he had. Outside of an 11.5-sack season in 2023, his next career-best season in sacks was just 5.5 in 2024.

New York wouldn't mind offloading him with Abdul Carter there, but it would be a smart move for the Ravens to add another edge rusher. If the Ravens were serious about having Hendrickson and Crosby on the same team at one point, adding Thibodeaux would be a cheaper alternative and a one-year rental to see how he does before deciding on giving him a new contract in 2027.

Ravens Receive: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, and 2027 Seventh-Round Pick

Jaguars Receive: 2026 Second-Round Pick, 2027 Sixth-Round Pick

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas got off to a fast start to his NFL career with 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season back in 2024. His 2025 campaign, though, saw him miss three games and struggle with drops to the point that he was the number three receiver in the offense, finishing with 707 yards and two touchdowns.

Baltimore would potentially have to give up a Day 2 pick to get Thomas, but this is a move worth considering. Zay Flowers is the only receiver on the Ravens who had more than 350 yards receiving in 2025, so getting quarterback Lamar Jackson some help is needed, and Thomas would instantly improve the wide receiver room.

Ravens Receive: Cesar Ruiz, OL

New Orleans Saints Receive: 2026 Third-Round Pick, 2027 Fifth-Round Pick

New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz | David Banks-Imagn Images

If the Ravens wanted to, Ruiz would give them two options on the offensive line, as he can either start at guard or center. While he has spent most of his 83 starts at guard, he has played center over the years and played it long term in college at Michigan.

Ruiz gives the Ravens the best of both worlds, as he could join Simpson at guard or replace Linderbaum after his departure to the Raiders. It may cost them a couple of draft picks to send to New Orleans, but it is worth the investment to get some help on the offensive line.

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