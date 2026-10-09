Ravens Coach Jesse Minter Provides Troubling Injury Updates Ahead Of Sunday's Game

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson and top edge rusher Trey Hendrickson ahead of Sunday night’s game in Atlanta, confirmed what we had been explaining with virtually certain to be the case all week.

Baltimore is without its highest paid players on both side of the ball to face the Falcons who have boasted one of the best offenses and defenses in the NFL the last two weeks since starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned from his third ACL surgery. However, $19M corner Marlon Humphrey, having another rough season so far, did return to practice after treatment for a calf strain and Minter said Humphrey is expected to face the Falcons.

The Ravens resigned longtime back Snoop Huntley this offseason, even while installing a new and unfamiliar offense with a new coaching staff, and he faces a tall task Sunday behind an offensive line that has a number of issues protecting and run blocking. It will require a comprehensive rethinking of the offensive approach Sunday without Jackson.

Minter praised all the work Jackson is doing behind the scenes to come back from the ankle injury he suffered last weekend as quickly as possible, but this week was always a stretch. Minter said Jackson, a two-time MVP, is “working his tail off” to get back but was noncommittal about what is in store for Week 6 when the Ravens travel to Cleveland.

“I don’t know the specifics of next week,” Minter said.

The Ravens paid a steep price to trade for Eagles center Cam Jurgens this week while he was still in the concussion protocol. He was never really in the mix for Week 5 and was ruled out but Minter said “our hope and expectation is that he’s ready to rock,” in Cleveland.

Defensive Adjustments

The Ravens are likely to lean heavily into big defensive fronts to try to mitigate Atlanta’s dominant rushing attack, and Hendrickson is not stout against the run and is being paid top dollar to get to the quarterback. He dealt with a finger issue for a few weeks before the decision was made for a surgical procedure last week, which Minter said would not keep Hendrickson out long. Minter hinted that could come next week.

Humphrey is in the final year of his deal and has battled injuries the last few years. He left Sunday’s game with a calf injury and did not return. He has the highest cap hit in the NFL among all corners and is a favorite of general manager Eric DeCosta, but could be in his final season in Baltimore. With Minter's updates, the specifics of the Ravens' injury report, to be released later Friday, carries little mystery with the rest of the team's starters in line to play.

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