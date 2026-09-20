Ravens Have Stalwarts Ronnie Stanley And Trey Hendrickson Active For Week 2

The Ravens have tackle Ronnie Stanley and guard John Simpson starting today, with both veterans, listed as questionable on the injury report, as well as top edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who was also questionable.

Facing the Saints in head coach Jesse Minter’s home debut without those players would have been a tough ask. Top receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) and starting receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (wrist) exited last week’s game and both are out today (Lane will miss at least four games on Injured Reserve). The Ravens were also facing a crunch in their front seven with Nnamdi Madubuike (neck surgery) and linebacker Teddye Buchanan ACL surgery) already ruled out; top edge rusher Trey Hendrickson was questionable with a finger injury and he is active.

Baltimore elevated undrafted rookie Garad Lichtenhan to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday afternoon in a nod to Stanley’s health but he was scratched along with depth guard Andrew Vorhees.

The Ravens chose not to invest heavily in a back-up left tackle with Stanley’s health a concern entering the season (he is dealing with a toe injury) His career nearly ended years ago due to chronic ankle issues, and youngster Carson Vinson backs him up. The Ravens allowed a 50% pressure rate last week, something to watch closely today. They refused to address their major center issue after Tyler Linderbaum left in free agency and gave journeyman Jovaughn Gwyn his first start at center last week while the interior pass protection collapsed far too often.

Adjustments Must Be Made

The Ravens may have to lean even more into heavy personnel Sunday, very thin of proven options at receiver and tight end in terms of downfield acumen.

Devontez Walker returns from injury at receiver to start alongside mercurial veteran Rashod Bateman, a favorite of the GM who has been productive in just one of his five seasons since being selected in the first round. The Ravens also have Baltimore native Elijah Sarratt (fourth round pick out of Indiana) his NFL debut after he was a healthy scratch in Week 1 when the team had a full compliment of receivers.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano again serves as the third quarterback on game day and could only enter if injuries stuck Lamar Jackson and Snoop Huntley. The Saints welcomed back stalwart running back Alvin Kamara and potential future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Cam Jordan this week and top receiver Chris Olave, who was listed as questionable, is playing.

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