The Baltimore Ravens trumpeted the signing of aging pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson in numerous ways, none of which has come close to holding up amid what’s already a lost season.

At first, he was part of an alleged master plan to bookend with Raiders super star Maxx Crosby (general manager Eric DeCosta reneged on a trade for “medical” concerns). Hendrickson was anointed as an absolute game-changer, despite being older and more injury-prone than Crosby. They heralded Hendrickson, about to turn 32, as the “closer” who would eliminate this defense’s second-half choking gene with fourth-quarter dominance upon making a rare massive free-agent swing on him in March..

Then, when he had a middling stretch and was dealing with a finger injury, the team declared that getting a procedure early in the season would propel him to his CLOSER status when he returned. Except, well, instead of trading him at the deadline for anything they could get for him in a salary dump, they now have a very expensive player who is not good against the run or pass.

They have a player who has not made an impact play in the fourth quarter all season – while the defense hits new second-half lows under alleged defensive genius head coach Jesse Minter – and might not ever do so in 2026. They have a young player in Mike Green, making no money, who is vastly outperforming him. They have a version of Hendrickson, post-surgery, that is a shell of even what he was before missing several weeks with the procedure.

They have a $60M problem on their hands - at a time when Baltimore has the worst salary cap situation in the NFL with Lamar Jackson counting $84M against the 2027 cap – and it’s not getting better. And with Hendrickson missing time with injuries and hold-outs and hold-ins with Cincinnati, availability alone is a question (Crosby is playing as much as defensive lineman in the NFL). But compare all of that to what was being said about about the free-agent splash last month when he come back from surgery:

“I think he's feeling a lot better than even the couple games he played with the finger, so I'm really excited for him,” Minter said when Hendrickson returned in mid-October. “You come into a new place and you get hurt in that first game, what he's dealt with, he's been a great, great teammate, I would say. I'm excited for him to be feeling better. I think we'll get a chance to see what he can bring to our defense.”

Hendrickson said at the time of his return: “I needed (the surgery) Week 1. I've had two healthy quarters here. It's not what I planned for the offseason, but God has a plan. It's one of the things that is very humbling, but [I was] pushing through it through Week 2 and Week 3, but the best decision for everybody was getting it fixed for [the] long-term and short-term … Significantly less painful, believe it or not. So, it's actually great."

So how’s that working out?

The Closer Was Better At The Start

Turns out, Hendrickson was far more impactful early in the season, even in the more acute pain playing through the finger injury, than he’s been since he came back. Now, maybe we will have some “revelation” about him later in the season like there just was about Mark Andrews (broken hand eh, with nothing on injury report and no cast?), but this has been ugly and it’s getting worse.

Even his big “revenge” game against the Bengals was a total bust, he has just five pressures in the fourth quarter all season and two total sacks as a Raven. He’s yet to pass long-injured run-stuffer Tavius Robinson for second on the team in sacks (3.5) and he has been increasingly invisible as the team had to fight for its season in Cleveland and at Buffalo and against Jacksonville.

Hendrickson First 3 Games: 1 sack 14 Pressures 3 QBH 10 Hurries

17.5% Pressure Rate 15.9% 2nd Half Pressure Rate

Hendrickson Last 5 Games: 1 sack 15 Pressures 4 QBH 10 Hurries

12.5% Pressure Rate 11.8% 2nd Half Pressure Rate

Minter has resorted to trying to talk up Hendrickson’s impact against the run – which is comical (Wink Martindale called him out for the liability he is watching his tape this season). That’s a bad sign, folks. He hasn’t made other people better, he’s been an Opener and nothing like a Closer, and after the Chargers ripped Baltimore on the ground Monday night watch the volume of run plays increase against this defense as the weather turns.

The Ravens need much more Zion Young and Mike Green on early downs, and they need to extend Robinson's contract and be willing to start him next year and accept Hendrickson is “a designated pass rusher” as Martindale explained. At this age, less is more, even in that role. That’s reality, but this franchise has been incapable of accepting its realities for quite some time.

Just like DeCosta has been incapable of finding consistent playmakers on his defense no matter how much spends or who he drafts. That’s only been getting worse. Like Hendrickson after his surgery.

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