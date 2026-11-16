These 4 Ravens Youngsters Must Take The Leap vs Chargers Monday Night

The Ravens cannot lose to the Chargers Monday night.

Correction: the Ravens certainly could manage to lose to a previously-winless outfit at home on Monday night, they just can’t expect anything else they do this season to matter if that happens. Given their propensity to choke away games and with just three wins in their last 12 home games and having dropped four in a row in primetime at M&T Bank Stadium, there is certainly reason for concern.

The gravity of the situation weighed on rookie head coach Jesse Minter, who continues to look overmatched, and delivered strange messaging about Lamar Jackson’s thumb surgery. And who seemed to want to embrace being more of a bad cop, but he probably just doesn’t have it in him and he’s been thoroughly runover by a veteran roster to this point, begging questions about him and rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Minter hinted at changes in terms of playing time and roles, and, well, after failing to acknowledge the franchise’s sweeping and overarching roster failures at the trade deadline, stripping underperforming players of their role is about all Minter can do. And that must be happening at critical position groups on both sides of the ball, and a path must be created for more youngsters to make a bigger impact.

“I'm excited for us to sort of re-establish our identity,” Minter said last week. “[With] lineup changes, I think those are all individual basis. But there's certain things that we have to have really high standards for. So, we'll see how it all shakes out."

Let’s hope is shakes out with these young players getting more of an opportunity to impact the football game, starting now.

Ja’Kobi Lane

Feels like a long time ago that he was getting as much pre-season hype as any rookie in the NFL. Oh, it was constant. Keep in mind, the third-round pick was going against one of the most pathetic secondaries in the NFL in practice – no matter how heavily failing general manager Eric DeCosta over-drafted the DBs or overpaid them. So there’s that.

And the Ravens faced some preseason defenses that weren’t doing much. But we all know DeCosta’s track record drafting receivers is abysmal, which is why he’s talked about the need to keep swinging. With Jacoby Brissett at quarterback now, the ability to push the ball deep down the seam is there and Lane has clearly always been crafted to do most of his early damage in the slot. It’s time to see if they can unlock his kid a little bit and give him something positive to take into the offseason.

Injuries to him and to the QBs have sapped that early momentum.

Matthew Hibner

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Matthew Hibner (88) runs a route during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one stands to gain more than him from Brissett’s arrival. He has some of the attributed Trey McBride had in Arizona and McBride rewrote the NFL history books for TEs with Brissett. He’s back from his hand injury for a few weeks now, and needs to be unleashed from the slot, too. Play action deep shots, go routes, double moves.

This offense is utterly pathetic, it lacks any lack or verve outside of Zay Flowers and this fifth-round pick has some acceleration in his game. He should he unleashed against the Chargers linebackers and a secondary that is without All Pro hybrid defender Derwin James.

Mike Green

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (15) reacts after sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (not pictured) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The coaching staff loves to hype him, but he’s had to play second-fiddle to $60M alleged-closer Trey Hendrickson (a bust so far no matter how the Ravens want to couch it) but he needs to get a real chance to rush from the inside and the outside. Especially if Henrickson is going to have his right hand wrapped up like crazy.

He’s tied for first on the team with 3.5 sacks – with injured Tavius Robinson – and has shown an ability to twist in the A Gap and make things happen. The Chargers interior offensive line is the dregs of the NFL and has been for years. Can we get him unleashed a little bit here in a creative manner?

That too much to ask?

TJ Tampa

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa (27) celebrates after the Ravens make a fourth down stop of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Ravens are going to persists on running $19.3M corner Marlon Humphrey against top outside receivers, only to get shredded, then close up shop. He should have been a slot corner years ago; he can’t win outside and there is reason to think Justin Herbert has hit rock bottom for the Chargers and can only get better from here.

Tampa needs to get a chance to show what he can do. He’s healthy, which has been a real problem, and has the length and levers and profile to fit these zone concepts maybe more than some others who have played in front of him. The Chargers do not have a pass catcher with 300 yards or two touchdowns; seems like the perfect time to make this switch and start riding this kid after hyping him up as some kind of draft steal to the local media for years.

Subscibe To "The Daily Flock" on YouTube For Urgent Ravens Conversations: