Why the Ravens RB2 Competition Matters More Than Anyone Thinks

There are serious questions to be asked about every position group involved in the Ravens offense in 2026. And the coaching staff.

They don’t have a proven move tight end right now with Mark Andrews older and slower and clearly in decline. They fielded a bad offensive line a year ago that was particularly problematic trying to protect the quarterback enough to push the ball downfield a year ago, and it could be worse this year. Zay Flowers was the only receiver on the roster with even 350 receiving yards last season and they haven’t added anyone with any NFL pedigree whatsoever to that mix.

Which brings us to the running back situation. And, if my buddy Solomon Wilcots is correct about what he told us on “The Daily Flock Show,” and this team lacks weapons downfield and the line is shaky and it leans into I-Formation old-school rushing and a heavy run emphasis, it’s fair to ask how much Derrick Henry can continue to cover at age 32.

Henry has never carried the ball 300 times or more in three straight seasons in his career; trying that now, this late in his career, would seem foolish. There is 55 years of data suggesting a coach best be incredibly careful with any running back who makes it to age 32 – even a unicorn like Henry.

Which makes the justling for spots on the depth chart behind him so interesting and potentially vital to this season.

Who Fills The Void?

If Henry is going to carry the ball 70 times fewer, for instance, than the past two years, where do those carries go? Justice Hil, coming off injury and now age 29 himself, is crucial on passing-downs with his super pass protection and ability to win in the screen game. Thrusting a heavier role spelling Henry on early downs might not make sense.

Is Rasheen Ali the right guy to get more work? Will he fit this new scheme and system well enough? Is he more of a special teams guy?

One would suspect that fifth-round pick Adam Randall has a steeper learning curve at the position, having only played running back one year in college and most of time at Clemson as a wide receiver. But given rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s years spent with head coach Sean Payton, and what Payton does diversifying the role of his “joker” running back, it’s possible Randall might fit that skillset more than more established options.

The fight for reps and opportunity at running back this season, and what Doyle settles on as the division of labor, will be fascinating. Is the answer to some of this not even on the roster yet?

Henry will likely relish the return to a more under-center offense. But with quarterback Lamar Jackson also likely running less as he gets older, this feels like it will be more of a committee-oriented backfield than we’ve seen since JK Dobbins and Mark Ingram were splitting duties (and Henry was running all over Baltimore’s playoff defense with the Titans).

If nothing else, there has to be a movement to more rotation and substitution at running back over the course of 17 games. And whomever ends up as RB2 should have plenty to do.

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