Which Ravens Rookie Has Best Value?

The Baltimore Ravens racked up a few steals in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) warms up during the university's Spring Football
Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) warms up during the university's Spring Football / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA

The Baltimore Ravens are happy with each rookie they selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, and considering they didn't make any trades, they were content with the value each pick had.

However, one stands above the rest with Bleacher Report, who listed each team's best value pick over last weekend. For the Ravens, it was Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa, whom the team selected at the end of the fourth round.

"The NFL gifted the Ravens a good one. Down at 130th overall—the sixth-to-last pick in the fourth round—Baltimore finally took Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa, whom B/R had ranked 44th overall. He was the seventh-ranked corner on our Scouting Department's final big board," Bleacher Report writes. "Tampa is a scheme-flexible corner who stands 6'1" and embraces a physical style that should translate nicely in Baltimore."

Tampa was a player the Ravens would have considered taking on Day 2 had they not taken cornerback Nate Wiggins in the first round, but they were fortunate to find him on the board when they were back on the clock late in the fourth round.

It remains to be seen what Tampa's trajectory will be with the Ravens, but he likely won't be treated like an ordinary mid-round selection.

