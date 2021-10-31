By the Numbers: Saints vs Seahawks in Week 7

A look inside the numbers of the New Orleans Saints Week 7 Victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The New Orleans Saints (4-2) defeated the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) on Monday Night by the score of 13-10. In the NFC South vs NFC West matchup both team's struggled offensively combining for just over 500 yards of total offense. Led by running back Alvin Kamara's 179 scrimmage yards, New Orleans' offense found some rhythm in the second quarter resulting in their lone touchdown drive.

Let's take a look inside the numbers from the Saints' fourth victory of the 2021 NFL Regular Season.

2: Brian Johnson Nails a Pair of Field Goals in his NFL Debut

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Brian Johnson (6) and holder Blake Gillikin (4) react following a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints kicking carousal continued into Week 7 with a new face, rookie kicker Brian Johnson. The former Virginia Tech Hokie spent the preseason with the Washington Football Team and was later signed to their practice squad. During his college career Johnson converted on 76% of his kicks and owns the school record for consecutive extra points made.

In his NFL debut the kicking conditions did not play into Johnson's favor with on and off rain throughout the evening. The rookie kicker's first NFL FGA came in the second quarter from just 21-yards out, splitting the uprights and giving the Saints their first points of the ballgame. However, it was Johnson's second attempt he will remember for a lifetime.

With under two minutes remaining in regulation the Saints kicking unit trotted out onto the field with an opportunity to take the lead. From 33-yards away, New Orleans' new number 6 drilled his second attempt that ultimately won the game for the Black and Gold.

56: Demario Davis Was All over the Field for New Orleans

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates after the Saints made a third down stop against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Is it cheating to use a player's number for this article series? Perhaps... but Demario Davis' effort in the Saints' win cannot go unnoticed. The veteran leader of the New Orleans defense showed a national audience why he his teammate Malcolm Jenkins calls him "the best linebacker in the game with all due respect to the greats out there."

On MNF, Davis led the Black and Gold in multiple defensive categories including tackles (10), sacks (2), and tackles for loss (4). And while his presence was felt throughout the defensive dual it was late in the fourth quarter where Davis did his biggest damage.

Following Brian Johnson's field goal to give the Saints the lead, Davis led the Saints defense on the field to stop Geno Smith and the Seattle offense one final time to seal the victory. On third-down Davis burst through the Seahawks offensive line, meeting Smith behind the line of scrimmage for a sack and a loss of ten yards. On the following play, the 2019 All-Pro came away with a pass break-up forcing a turnover on downs and giving the Saints a massive road victory.

3,000: Alvin Kamara Becomes the Fastest NFL Player to Eclipse 3,000 Career Rushing and Receiving Yards

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates with tight end Adam Trautman (82) and center Cesar Ruiz (51) after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara's first five games of 2021 looked different than the rest of his NFL career, being utilized as a runner more than a reciever but on Monday Kamara reminded the NFL world why his is one of the best and most versatile talents the league has ever seen.

The four-time Pro-Bowl selection ended the day with 179 scrimmage yards (51 rushing and 128 receiving) leading the team offensively. Along with scoring the Saints only touchdown of the day and coming away with the victory Kamara had another reason to celebrate. AK made NFL history in Seattle, passing 49ers great and three time Super Bowl Champion Roger Craig as the fasted player to eclipse 3,000 rushing and receiving yards in an NFL career.

In just 66 career games, Kamara has tallied 3,759 rushing yards and 3,065 receiving yards. The 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year reached the milestone three games earlier than Craig and continues to prove to be one of the greatest do it all running backs the game has ever seen.

