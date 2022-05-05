Does the Tyrann Mathieu Signing Elevate the Saints Secondary to Elite Status?

After signing free agent All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans has quietly assembled one of — it not — the best defensive secondaries in the National Football League.

Lattimore and Mathieu

When Marcus Williams signed with the Ravens in free agency, and Malcolm Jenkins decided to retire after 13 seasons and 2 Super Bowl rings, the team lost both starting safeties.

Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen quickly countered the losses by signing free-agent safeties Marcus Maye (Jets) and Daniel Sorensen (Chiefs).

Although both are good players, New Orleans had to add another playmaker in the secondary. The initial pre-draft meeting between the Saints and Tyrann Mathieu was hopeful, but no deal happened. On Monday, the reports of New Orleans' "aggressive pursuit" of Mathieu made sense after they did not select a safety in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Today, co-defensive coordinators Kris Richard (secondary) and Ryan Nielsen (defensive line) — especially Richard — must be smiling from ear to ear after signing the versatile playmaker Mathieu.

Elite Status?

Does the addition of Mathieu immediately elevate the Saints' defensive secondary into the NFL's elite status?

Last season the Saints' defensive backfield was ranked 14th by allowing 224.8 yards per game and 7th with 18 interceptions (+7). Could Mathieu's presence increase the number of takeaways and give the Saints' offense more possessions. PFF ranked the entire squad at No. 5 in its year-end unit review mostly due to Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adedo's performances.

The New Orleans cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (3), Bradley Roby (1), and Paulsen Adebo (3) accounted for seven of the team's 18 interceptions. The Saints safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (3), P.J. Williams (3), Marcus Williams (2), and Malcolm Jenkins (1) accounted for 9 of the 18 takeaways.

Adebo matured as the season progressed in a solid rookie campaign. While Lattimore's stingy defensive effort led to 19 passes defended. Thus, adding another playmaker like Mathieu could only help increase his and Adebo's stats in 2022-23.

New Orleans Saints' Veteran Defensive Backs

The projected starters ahead of training camp are cornerbacks Lattimore and Adebo, with Mathieu (free safety), Maye (strong safety), and Gardner-Johnson (nickel).

CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Paulson Adebo, FS Tyrann Mathieu, SS Marcus Maye, DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (nickel), CB Bradley Roby, DB PJ Williams, DB Daniel Sorensen, DB JT Gray, CB Bryce Thompson, DB Jordan Miller

New Orleans Saints Rookies and UDFAs

New Orleans drafted CB Alontae Taylor and extended rookie minicamp deals to CB CJ Holmes, S Smoke Monday, DB Jack Koerner, DaMarcus Fields, and DB Vincent Gray.

Question Marks and Depth

The only question marks for New Orleans would be how veterans Marcus Maye and Daniel Sorensen would fit Kris Richard's defensive backfield. During the Chiefs' playoffs run, Sorensen had rough outings. Maye sustained a torn Achilles in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts and hopes to be at 100% at the start of training camp. New Orleans invested in a three-year, $28M ($15M guaranteed) contract for Mayes' services. Will he be fully healed and ready as the season opens in September?

All-Pro DB JT Gray is a special teams ace, and DB PJ Williams is a versatile reserve player; could their roles be questioned? Suppose Dennis Allen sees promise in rookies Alontae Taylor, Smoke Monday, or another young prospect. Could the longtime veterans be on the proverbial "roster bubble?"

The Saints have a plethora of talent in the defensive secondary for 2022-23. Typically, injuries, nicks, and bruises will occur during training camp, so the issue of depth plays into the equation when assessing the roster.

OTAs and Minicamps start on May 24, and this Saints' roster will undergo many variations from signings, releases, and possible trades.

After signing Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans' best defensive backfield projects as one of the NFL's best for the 2022-23 season. Combining a top cornerback in Lattimore and outstanding safety in Mathieu was a wise move for Mickey Loomis. The maneuver has the Saints' secondary in the watercooler conversation as one of the NFL's elite units — and a fun one to watch.

Will it stay that way for Dennis Allen's in 2022-23?

We shall see.

