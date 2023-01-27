Saints 2022 Position Grades: Defensive Tackle

One of two glaring weak spots on an otherwise strong defense, here's how the New Orleans interior defenders fared during the 2022 season.

From 2018 through 2021, the New Orleans Saints had one of the NFL's top defenses against the run. A major reason for their dominance against the run was their defensive tackles. Interior disruption against the run and pass was an underrated key to the success of the entire defense.

Coming into this year, the Saints did not have a single interior defender on the roster drafted within the first three rounds. Two players in the tackle rotation came into the league as undrafted free agents. Let's have a look at how the position fared in 2022.

Saints DT Grades

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) is brought down by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY

Seventh-year DT David Onyemata had developed into one of the league's better tackles prior to a league suspension to start 2021. Since then, he's been just average at best. He was routinely pushed around in the running game and was a non-factor as a pass rusher over the first half of this year.

Onyemata finished with 5 sacks, 13 pressures, and five tackles for loss. Almost all of that production was over the last 10 games as he finished with a flurry. His pressure numbers and 43 total tackles were actually the second best totals of his career.

Shy Tuttle completed his fourth NFL season after being added as an undrafted rookie in 2019. Always a better run defender than pass rusher, he struggled in both capacities early this season. He picked it up later in the year. Tuttle actually finished with a career-high 49 tackles, with his two sacks tying a career best, but had just one stop for loss.

Kentavius Street was an offseason free agent addition after spending his first four years with San Francisco. Street was expected to add additional pass rush to the position, and he was the best of the team’s interior defenders early in the year. He'd finish the season with career-high totals in sacks (3.5) and tackles (29), while contributing nine pressures and five tackles for loss.

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23). Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Third-year DT Malcolm Roach is another undrafted player at the position. A terrific run defender, Roach was inactive for the first four weeks. He'd wind up being a key rotational player down the stretch and had a sack and two tackles for loss among 26 total stops.

With tremendous strength and rare athleticism for the position, Onyemata is the most imposing among the group. However, the entire unit was a colossal disappointment throughout most of the campaign.

New Orleans ranked a lowly 24th against the run, giving up an appalling 130 yards per outing. Much of their struggles was due to poor performance from their tackles. Opponents were able to run inside against the Saints with ease. Off-tackle plays were also more effective because of the lack of interior penetration to alter a runner's path.

The team’s tackles were also not a factor against the pass. They contributed 11.5 sacks as a position, but opposing quarterbacks were often able to step up in the pocket or scramble away from edge pressure for key gains.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Onyemata, Tuttle, and Street are all unrestricted free agents this offseason. All three played noticeably better over the final seven games. However, the unit was one of two glaring weak spots on an otherwise outstanding defense.

It's possible that one or two of the free-agent tackles are brought back this offseason under reasonable contracts, but the interior defense needs to be a primary focus this offseason. Expect a major upgrade at this position.

Saints DT Grade = F

